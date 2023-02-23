Olatunde and English lead 16-strong Irish team for European indoors

ISRAEL OLATUNDE AND Mark English will be among Ireland’s strongest medal hopes as a team of 16 athletes have been named for the upcoming European Indoor Championships in Istanbul, taking place from 2 to 5 March.
Olatunde set a new 60m Irish record at the national indoor championships last weekend, and Athletics Ireland have now confirmed he will race in Istanbul next week. Joan Healy and Molly Scott have also been selected to compete at the 60m – Scott’s participation is subject to shaking off injury – while Sarah Lavin will run in the 60m hurdles.
Two-time European indoor medalist Mark English will run in the 800m, along with John Fitzsimons.
Darragh McElhinney, who edged out Nick Griggs to win the national 3000m title last weekend, is Ireland’s sole participant at that distance.
Ciara Mageean is absent through injury, while the in-form Rhasidat Adeleke is in America, committed to the NCAA circuit with the University of Texas.
The team announcement was accompanied by confirmation that 123.ie have become the new kit sponsor of the Irish athletics team, extending a sponsorship deal that Athletics Ireland say is a multi-annual, six-figure deal.
Irish team
- Molly Scott* 60m
- Joan Healy 60m
- Israel Olatunde 60m
- Sarah Lavin 60mH
- Sharlene Mawdsley 400m & 4x400m
- Sophie Becker 400m & 4x400m
- Cliodhna Manning 400m & 4x400m
- Phil Healy 4x400m
- Miriam Daly 4x400m
- Niamh Murray 4x400m
- Kate O’Connor Pentathlon
- Mark English 800m
- John Fitzsimons 800m
- Andrew Coscoran 1500m
- Luke McCann 1500m
- Darragh McElhinney 3000m
*pending proof of fitness