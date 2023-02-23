Olatunde and English lead 16-strong Irish team for European indoors

ISRAEL OLATUNDE AND Mark English will be among Ireland’s strongest medal hopes as a team of 16 athletes have been named for the upcoming European Indoor Championships in Istanbul, taking place from 2 to 5 March.

Olatunde set a new 60m Irish record at the national indoor championships last weekend, and Athletics Ireland have now confirmed he will race in Istanbul next week. Joan Healy and Molly Scott have also been selected to compete at the 60m – Scott’s participation is subject to shaking off injury – while Sarah Lavin will run in the 60m hurdles.

Two-time European indoor medalist Mark English will run in the 800m, along with John Fitzsimons.

Darragh McElhinney, who edged out Nick Griggs to win the national 3000m title last weekend, is Ireland’s sole participant at that distance.

Ciara Mageean is absent through injury, while the in-form Rhasidat Adeleke is in America, committed to the NCAA circuit with the University of Texas.

The team announcement was accompanied by confirmation that 123.ie have become the new kit sponsor of the Irish athletics team, extending a sponsorship deal that Athletics Ireland say is a multi-annual, six-figure deal.

Irish team

Molly Scott* 60m

Joan Healy 60m

Israel Olatunde 60m

Sarah Lavin 60mH

Sharlene Mawdsley 400m & 4x400m

Sophie Becker 400m & 4x400m

Cliodhna Manning 400m & 4x400m

Phil Healy 4x400m

Miriam Daly 4x400m

Niamh Murray 4x400m

Kate O’Connor Pentathlon

Mark English 800m

John Fitzsimons 800m

Andrew Coscoran 1500m

Luke McCann 1500m

Darragh McElhinney 3000m

*pending proof of fitness