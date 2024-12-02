McCarthy a big gainer while Ireland give Prendergast exposure at 10

GIVEN THE CONSISTENT chatter about Ireland’s front row depth being a concern in recent years, there hasn’t been too much discussion of the positive progress in that regard during the November Tests.

21-year-old Gus McCarthy wasn’t even named in Ireland’s main squad for the autumn Tests but he comes out of this window as one of the big gainers.

He’s still in his second year of the Leinster academy and only started a professional game for the first time in September, but Ireland’s hunch that he was ready to step up to Test rugby was vindicated in his two exciting outings.

McCarthy excelled on his starting debut against Fiji, scoring a try and directly laying on three others as he looked comfortable in front of a big crowd. He backed that up with a punchy showing off the bench against Australia on Saturday, scoring another try at the back of an excellent Irish maul.

The issue for McCarthy might be that Leinster senior hookers Lee Barron and John McKee have just returned from injury, but it’s worth remembering that McCarthy started the first two games of Leinster’s season ahead of them. It’s clear that the former Ireland U20s captain is on a rapid upward trajectory.

Ireland regular Rónan Kelleher is also part of the Leinster depth chart, while Dan Sheehan will return from his knee injury in the New Year, so there is lots of competition for McCarthy.

Andy Farrell must be thrilled with how McCarthy adapted to Ireland camp having joined as a ‘training panellist’ and forced his way into the matchday 23 against Australia ahead of the tried-and-trusted Rob Herring.

23-year-old Tom Stewart is now back from injury for Ulster, where 22-year-old James McCormick has been playing well so Ireland look in good nick at hooker.

It was also pleasing for Farrell that tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson, another training panellist, did well in his first two caps off the bench against Argentina and Fiji. The 24-year-old plays in one of the most difficult positions in rugby but showed his promise as Tadhg Furlong failed to recover from a hamstring injury.

Thomas Clarkson made progress with Ireland. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Finlay Bealham has become a key man with Ireland in recent seasons and racked up lots of minutes in Furlong’s absence but it was timely for Clarkson to add his name to the depth chart at tighthead.

As with Sheehan, interim Ireland head coach Simon Easterby will be excited about getting Furlong back into the mix for the Six Nations but Clarkson is now part of Ireland’s plans for the future.

The only place that there wasn’t obvious progress was at loosehead but reports from camp on Leinster’s 22-year-old Jack Boyle, also a training panellist, were positive and he’s someone Ireland see promising upside in.

There was a new face at loosehead in this window as Ulster tighthead Tom O’Toole got 32 minutes there against Fiji, having trained at loosehead with Ireland over the past year. He conceded two scrum penalties in that outing and then reverted to tighthead off the bench against Australia.

O’Toole only recently turned 26 so it seems worthwhile to keep going down this road bu it almost goes without saying that he needs to be getting game time at loosehead for Ulster if he’s to make a long-term success of playing on both sides.

Cian Healy became Ireland’s record caps holder in this window and was another who impacted off the bench against Australia. He’s determined to play on in the Six Nations and won’t be giving up his place behind Andrew Porter easily.

So someone like Boyle will have to prove himself with Leinster, where the same pecking order of Porter and Healy applies, with looseheads Michael Milne and Paddy McCarthy also in the senior squad.

Ulster man Cormac Izuchukwu was another to make his Ireland debut in this window, the Tullamore man starting at blindside flanker against Fiji.

He didn’t have the kind of explosive moments on the ball that have been his calling card for Ulster, but his lineout work was strong, he made a try-saving tackle, and had one eye-catching offload before a Bundee Aki try.

Cormac Izuchukwu is an athletic talent. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland had already put plenty of time into Izuchukwu’s development on the senior and Emerging Ireland tours to South Africa this year and he clearly has the kind of talent to develop into a more prominent figure.

Peter O’Mahony added impetus off the Irish bench on Saturday, showing he still has plenty to offer, but it was a positive for Ireland to take a closer look at Izuchukwu in the number six shirt in this window. Izuchukwu turns 25 next month but he’s still on the rise and bigger things may be ahead.

Farrell and Joe Schmidt before him have regularly been criticised for not building more depth at out-half with Ireland.

Johnny Sexton was such a dominant figure that it was hard not to pick him every time he was available.

Well, Farrell must have been bemused over the past week as he faced criticism for daring to make a change at out-half after Jack Crowley had settled into the number 10 shirt earlier this year.

Farrell believes 21-year-old Sam Prendergast has the potential to be a force at Test level and pressed him into action this autumn, the Leinster playmaker getting a debut off the bench against Argentina before making starts against Fiji and Australia.

Prendergast showed promise and it’s obvious that such a talented young player getting three caps is good squad-building. Crowley responded impressively with his impact off the bench against Australia and Farrell will hope the competition kicks both out-halves on. It’s clear that Farrell rates Prendergast highly but this race is only getting started.

Like everyone else, Prendergast has to drive on with his province now. Ciarán Frawley shouldn’t be written off in the Ireland out-half debate, especially given that he was finally handed the number 10 shirt in Leinster only a few weeks ago.

Frawley had a tough outing off the bench for Ireland against New Zealand but was excellent coming on at fullback versus Fiji, combining intuitively with Prendergast. It’s something that Farrell and Leinster both must have liked the look of.

Prendergast showed his promise for Ireland. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

With the Champions Cup starting this weekend, we’ll soon find out who Leinster view as their first-choice at out-half, with Ross Byrne having occupied that role last season.

For Ireland, giving Prendergast plenty of exposure this autumn is a big positive.

23-year-old Jamie Osborne made more progress as he impacted off the bench in midfield against New Zealand and Argentina before making a flying start at fullback against Fiji only to be forced off injured after half an hour. It’s clear that Osborne is a ‘Test match animal’ and he’s a bolter for the Lions under Farrell.

Jacob Stockdale has plenty of experience at Test level but he too made a positive impression when handed a rare start on the left wing against Fiji. Injury also ended his game but he’s only 28 and showed he still has lots to offer Ireland in a position that James Lowe has made his own.

Of course, there are players in Ireland’s squad who were unlucky not to get a chance on the pitch in November.

Calvin Nash was unfortunate not to feature having impressed in his first eight caps for Ireland in the Six Nations and in South Africa when Mack Hansen was injured. Hansen grew in influence over his four starts on the right wing, with captain Caelan Doris and Tadhg Beirne the only other players to compete all 320 minutes of the campaign.

It’s clear that Farrell and co. view Hansen as a key figure but Nash will hope to respond in Munster to put his hand up again.

Stuart McCloskey was lightly raced despite his proven quality, while Conor Murray didn’t have too much game time in a window that saw 25-year-old Craig Casey emerge as another winner.

Casey was excellent in his start against Fiji and backed that up with an energetic, effective showing off the bench against the Wallabies. He looked more assured than before and will return to Munster with his confidence boosted.

Craig Casey had a good window for Ireland. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht captain Cian Prendergast had only one replacement appearance, doing well against Argentina, but the 24-year-old is another player who could have a more important role whenever O’Mahony moves on.

Ulster back row Nick Timoney and Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan were the other unused squad members along with Nash and their road to more caps looks tough given that Sheehan and Jack Conan are in line to return for the Six Nations.

25-year-old Ryan Baird made one replacement appearance in this window but was forced off with a head injury minutes after coming on, so it was a frustrating campaign.

The explosive lock/blindside will aim to get back up and running with Ireland in the Six Nations given that he is viewed as another potential long-term successor to O’Mahony.

Minutes for Ireland in November:

320 Caelan Doris

320 Tadhg Beirne

320 Mack Hansen

284 Josh van der Flier

261 Joe McCarthy

256 Andrew Porter

240 Hugo Keenan

240 James Lowe

222 Finlay Bealham

210 Bundee Aki

194 Rónan Kelleher

191 Robbie Henshaw

187 James Ryan

174 Garry Ringrose

152 Sam Prendergast

140 Jamison Gibson-Park

135 Jack Crowley

100 Craig Casey

94 Gus McCarthy

94 Ciarán Frawley

77 Iain Henderson

63 Thomas Clarkson

59 Tom O’Toole

55 Jamie Osborne

51 Cormac Izuchukwu

51 Peter O’Mahony

49 Jacob Stockdale

40 Rob Herring

36 Conor Murray

32 Cian Healy

32 Stuart McCloskey

32 Cian Prendergast

2 Ryan Baird