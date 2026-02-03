A fresh-looking Ireland team magnifies the challenge but also excites

INJURIES HAVE FORCED Andy Farrell’s hand in a big way, so there is a rather different look to this Ireland team than we have become accustomed to in recent seasons.

Garry Ringrose, Jamison Gibson-Park, Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne, and Caelan Doris are the only survivors from the starting XV the last time Ireland visited Stade de France in 2022.

Even if you compare the matchday 23 for this Thursday’s game to the Ireland selection that faced les Bleus in Dublin last year, the changes are abundant.

None of Tommy O’Brien, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Cian Prendergast, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Milne, Nick Timoney, and Craig Casey were even involved in the matchday 23 last year at the Aviva Stadium.

It’s worth reminding ourselves of who is missing for Ireland this week in Paris.

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Ryan Baird, Paddy McCarthy, and Jack Boyle would have been probable starters but for their injuries, so essentially a third of the team.

Meanwhile, the likes of Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien, and Cormac Izuchukwu could have pushed for involvement if they had been available.

Those absences have created an opportunity for quite a few Irishmen.

Jeremy Loughman comes in from the cold to start at loosehead prop, having been last capped in the 2024 Six Nations. This will be the 30-year-old Munster man’s second-ever start in Test rugby and just his sixth cap.

On the other side of the front row, Thomas Clarkson will look to add to his growing reputation as Furlong misses out. Clarkson’s challenge is to make sure it’s no fait accompli that Furlong will come back into the starting XV against Italy next week.

Jeremy Loughman gets the nod at loosehead.

There are understandable concerns around Ireland’s scrum due to the injuries, but the Irish scrum was dismantled by South Africa last time out even with seasoned internationals playing.

Loughman has been scrummaging well for Munster recently, one of the main reasons he starts ahead of the dynamic Michael Milne, while Clarkson’s confidence went to another level when he excelled against the Bulls in last season’s URC final.

Now, their mission is not only to survive but to thrive against the French scrum, which had struggles of its own against the Springboks back in November.

Dorian Aldegheri, who starts at tighthead for France on Thursday night, came off the bench in that defeat to South Africa but didn’t feature in the other autumn Tests. The 32-year-old Toulouse man is not some feared scrum operator in the same ilk as a Thomas du Toit, so Loughman will hope to have a good go at him.

On the other side, Clarkson will relish the contest against Jean-Baptiste Gros, with whom he locked horns in the U20 Six Nations back in 2019.

It should help the Irish scrum that tighthead lock Joe McCarthy, their most powerful scrummaging second row, is back from the injury that kept him out of the autumn internationals. He was missed in the scrums, all the more so when James Ryan – next in line at tighthead lock – was red carded.

McCarthy’s partnership with Tadhg Beirne should be a point of strength for Ireland on Thursday night.

The biggest selection surprise came in the form of Cian Prendergast at blindside flanker. The expectation had been that Beirne would be at number six, with Ryan starting in the second row alongside McCarthy.

But Farrell has always had high regard for the high-octance, high-accuracy work that Prendergast brings. He nearly made the 2023 World Cup squad and has played well for Ireland whenever called upon since, playing across the back five of the scrum.

He is a strong lineout operator but also a combative, aggressive presence. The Connacht captain has a long way to go to match the Cork man, but there is a hint of Peter O’Mahony about his confrontational approach. He has had to work on his discipline, but Prendergast has matured massively in recent years.

Farrell will expect Prendergast to launch into the French from an Irish back row that also includes skipper Caelan Doris and openside flanker Josh van der Flier.

Cian Prendergast was good in November.

The halfback pairing of Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast has a familiar look to it, with their creativity sure to be key if Ireland are to cause an upset at Stade de France.

If Farrell’s side are to pull this off, they need the likes of Gibson-Park, Doris, Dan Sheehan, and Garry Ringrose to be at their absolute best.

Out-half Prendergast’s delightful passing, both long and short, is a real point of difference, while his kicking game, both long and short, also looks well-suited to the task ahead.

Prendergast promised this Irish squad that he would dig in physically in the South Africa game, and he backed it up with a good defensive performance. There is plenty of work still to do there, as Prendergast himself says, but there have been signs of growth. Accurate goal-kicking will be another important aim for him on Thursday.

Stuart McCloskey is no young gun being unleashed for the first time, but he is a player who is richly in form. He assumed first-choice status for Ireland in November and played well, only for a groin injury to frustrate him.

The Ulster man’s offloading game is a major point of difference and he could be the key to unlocking defences if his team-mates can get themselves onto the correct wavelength to take those offloads.

As he teams up with the experienced Garry Ringrose, this will be McCloskey’s first Six Nations start since 2024.

You have to go back even further, all the way to 2021, for left wing Jacob Stockdale’s most recent start for Ireland in the Six Nations.

The 29-year-old Ulster man has been playing fine rugby for a couple of seasons now, having bulked up by around 5kg to increase his power in contact. It has been evident again in the current campaign as Stockdale invariably beats at least one defender when he carries the ball.

His offloading has become more prominent with his growing confidence, he’s big and confident in the air, while his left-footed punting and chipping are further strengths.

He deserves his selection ahead of James Lowe, who hasn’t managed to be at his best since losing his Test spot during the Lions tour but shouldn’t be written off. Lowe has bounced back before.

Stockdale’s selection ahead of Lowe is perhaps the only one that wasn’t down to injury in this Ireland team. Others could have started ahead of Prendergast at blindside, but first-choice Baird was missing there.

Tommy O'Brien will win his seventh cap.

Jamie Osborne lining up at fullback looked increasingly likely as it became clear he had recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered back in November while playing for Ireland against Japan.

Farrell will now hope to see the kind of commanding fullback performance Osborne delivered for Ireland on his second cap against South Africa in 2024. If he fully backs himself, the Naas man can be a true weapon for Ireland on both sides of the ball.

Over on the right wing, Tommy O’Brien will make his Six Nations debut. He has taken to Test rugby impressively so far, but this trip to the Stade de France to take on the reigning champions is obviously another step up.

The 6/2 Irish bench has an element of freshness to it too, with Milne backing up Loughman and Ulster’s Nick Timoney also ready to impact.

Edwin Edogbo was close to being involved and probably would have been had Beirne played at blindside, but it looks likely that his debut will come against Italy next week instead. It may be a better introduction for a young player who has understandably been trying to catch up on a hell of a lot of detail in Irish camp.

Ulster man Timoney is no rookie at the age of 30, but this will be his Six Nations debut and just his seventh cap for Ireland. He has been outstanding for his province for years, even when they were struggling collectively. And like Prendergast, Timoney impressed in the autumn.

He joins proven impact replacements in Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, Ryan, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, and Jack Crowley. Despite the absentees, it’s not a bad Irish bench at all.

And that’s the overall feeling around this team sheet. It magnifies the scale of the challenge Ireland have ahead on Thursday night, while also offering some excitement with the inclusion of fresher faces.