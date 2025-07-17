Record eight Lions starters is a proud achievement for Irish rugby

IRELAND HAVE WON the Triple Crown in three out of the four years since the last Lions tour.

They have played a combined 14 games against England, Wales, and Scotland during that time, winning 13 of them. The single defeat came down to a last-minute drop goal at Twickenham in 2024.

And despite the understandable sense that this wasn’t Ireland’s best season, they did claim one of those Triple Crowns this year.

When you zoom out and view things in this light, as well as factoring in Ireland picking up a Grand Slam and some big wins against Southern Hemisphere nations along the way, it’s no great surprise that the Lions team for Saturday’s first Test against Australia has an Irish core.

Eight starters is an Irish record for the Lions in the pro era and there are three more to come off the bench.

This is a proud achievement for Ireland, who have often had to play a supporting role when it comes to the Lions. There have always been Irish stars on Lions tours but they have not been the bulk suppliers before.

Eight starters could possibly have been more, but for an injury to Garry Ringrose. His performance against the Brumbies appeared to have cemented his place in the Test team alongside Bundee Aki. But then Ringrose reported concussion symptoms and was ruled out for 12 days. In the end, Aki has also missed out on the starting XV as Farrell decided to go with the Scottish pairing of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones.

“It isn’t just the combinations, it’s what’s happening off the bench as well and the impact that they can have at any given time,” said Farrell of that decision.

The ‘Huwipulotu’ partnership is an exciting one and they work well with out-half Finn Russell, but Ringrose and Aki could be excused for wondering what might have been.

Lions and Ireland boss Andy Farrell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Mack Hansen also hoped to push for a place in the matchday 23 but a foot injury meant he wasn’t available for selection and Farrell said it’s likely the Connacht man will miss Tuesday’s game against the First Nation & Pasifika XV as well.

Nonetheless, it is remarkable for Irish rugby to provide eight starters for a Lions Test side and 11 of the overall matchday 23. It’s reward for their consistency under Farrell. They have had bad spells during that time but they’ve largely been an excellent side.

Who knows when it will happen again? Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe, and Bundee Aki didn’t come through the Irish rugby pathways, but there’s no doubt that Irish rugby turned them into much better players than when they arrived. The residency rule being extended to five years might mean we don’t see their likes again but they are hugely proud to be Irish and they’re among the most popular in the national squad.

The Lions did their jersey presentation in the Botanic Gardens in Brisbane this evening, with family members presenting the jerseys to each player. Where they couldn’t make it in person, the families sent video messages and a Lions team-mate presented the jersey.

The entire Lions travelling party was there and it must have been an emotional occasion for all involved. It must also have been challenging for those who missed out on Test selection.

But Farrell said it wasn’t especially tough having to tell some of his Ireland players, including Josh van der Flier, that they hadn’t made his first Test 23.

“No, you picked the players originally because you know their character and you have done your homework on who you are not as familiar with,” said Farrell.

“The characters who I have seen throughout the whole group, I wouldn’t envisage there would be any problems along the way in regards to everyone putting the team first.”

And Farrell pointed out again that those left out this time must be ready to go later if called upon. He pointed to van der Flier, Jac Morgan, and Henry Pollock in that regard.

“Josh, Jac and Henry, if someone fell over tomorrow you would be sad for whoever in the back row, but you know you would be well looked after in regards to those three who needed to step in,” said Farrell.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“And you know, you think they are going to be tough conversations but when players are playing well, I suppose it helps them to know what else could they have done. It is a nice, healthy position to be in when you are having those conversations.”

While Farrell stressed again that players’ nationality had nothing to do with selection, he has played a big role in several Irishmen getting to this point.

Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan, Andrew Porter, and Bundee Aki were Ireland internationals before Farrell took over as boss, but he was the one to hand Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan, Rónan Kelleher, and Joe McCarthy their debuts.

McCarthy is someone that Farrell has backed consistently over the last couple of seasons and though he might not have been in everyone’s predicted Lions XVs even a year ago, the 24-year-old looks set to make a big impact against the Wallabies.

“He’s worked out the type of player that he wants to be,” said Farrell. “He always wanted to master the dark arts of a tighthead second row and we’ve had some learnings along the way. He’s been mature enough to sort those out and that’s why we’re seeing him play his best rugby.”

Farrell reckons that McCarthy won’t flinch as he prepares for another big leap in his career.

“He’s that type of player,” said the Lions boss. “I’ve never really seen him take a backward step anyway, even when he came onto the scene as a youngster.

“He’s certainly grown a lot since then as far as maturity’s concerned but I’ve also seen his character and his attitude grow in the same vein and then we end up with him starting in a Lions series. It’s fantastic to see.”

McCarthy is one of many reasons for Irish rugby to be proud of this Lions selection. And there will be even more cause for pride if they can deliver a big performance in Brisbane on Saturday.