Ireland defender Nathan Collins. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Republic of Ireland slip to 62nd in latest Fifa world rankings

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s team have dropped from 58th place following defeats to England and Greece.
10.44am, 19 Sep 2024
ANOTHER DISAPPOINTING INTERNATIONAL window has resulted in the Republic of Ireland dropping four places in the latest Fifa world rankings.

Ireland have slipped from 58th to 62nd following defeats to England and Greece earlier this month. Ireland’s lowest-ever ranking was 70th, which came in 2014.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s team could potentially slip further down the rankings next month, with Ireland facing testing away games against Finland and Greece in the Nations League. Ireland also host Finland at Aviva Stadium in November.

Ireland started the year ranked 62nd and moved to 60th during the summer, before this month’s results resulted in another drop down the rankings.

There was no change in the top 15, with Argentina remaining the top-ranked side. France are second, with Spain third and England fourth.

Northern Ireland have climbed one place to 73rd.

Ireland’s first opponent next month, Finland, are down one to 64th, while Greece have moved up six places to 48th.

Despite claiming their first victory in more than 20 years this month, Sam Marino remain rooted to the bottom in 210th place.

San Marino were 1-0 winner against Liechtenstein on 5 September, 20 years on from their last victory, which came against the same opposition on the same scoreline.

 

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
