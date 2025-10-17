Hallgrimsson's Ireland fall again in latest Fifa World Rankings

IRELAND HAVE FALLEN one place to 62nd in the latest Fifa World Rankings following the October World Cup qualification window.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side were undone by a stoppage-time goal in a 1-0 defeat in Portugal before labouring to an unconvincing 1-0 win against Armenia, leaving their hopes of securing a play-off place hanging by a thread.

Despite years of inconsistent results, Ireland were still inside the world’s top 50 as recently as 2023, though their current ranking remains a few places above the country’s historic low of 70th back in 2014.

Ireland’s final qualifiers take place next month when Portugal — whose ranking is unchanged in fifth place — visit Dublin, followed by a potentially decisive trip to Budapest to face a Hungary side who are up four places to 37th.

Armenia, who currently sit bottom of Group F, are down one place to 104th.

Spain remain the world number one with Argentina leapfrogging France into second place, followed by England and Portugal.

The Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Italy and Germany round out the top 10.