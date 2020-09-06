This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Advertisement

Ireland underwhelm as Kenny begins Aviva reign with defeat to Finland

A Fredrik Jensen goal gave the visitors a 1-0 victory in Dublin this evening.

Gavin Cooney reports from the Aviva Stadium
By Gavin Cooney Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 7:03 PM
2 minutes ago 735 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5197177
Stephen Kenny reacts in game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Stephen Kenny reacts in game.
Stephen Kenny reacts in game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Republic of Ireland 0

Finland 1

IN AN EMPTY Aviva Stadium, it was the echoes from Thursday night in Sofia that rang loudest. Again Ireland had more of the ball but again they failed to create many clear-cut chances and again looked alarmingly vulnerable at the back. 

Again Ireland fell behind in the second half,  but there was no late equaliser this time: Shane Duffy’s late header from Robbie Brady’s corner nestled onto the roof of the net. 

It’s a result that does little for Ireland’s eternally grim Nations League hopes, and even less for the Euros play-off with Slovakia next month. On the evidence of this week, there has been some work done, but a forbidding amount still to do. 

“When there’s a match on, everyone knows about it”, was how Stephen Kenny the usual matchday atmosphere around Dublin, but nobody knew about it today, as the pandemic foreclosed on the Aviva’s atmosphere. 

The streets were still and ignorant, the air clear of burger smoke and throaty roars of hatscarfandaflagfiveyoo0ro, and the concourses were ghostly: lights off, stalls shuttered and the bars dusty and empty. 

The emptiest echo of all came at the end of the national anthem: a dry and empty ringing at what is usually the game’s crescendo.  

Ireland’s first-half performance met with the general mundanity, lacking tempo and rhythm, with its abundance of lateral passing a direct contradiction of the manager’s pre-game demands. 

Kenny’s personnel changes all came in midfield, with Jayson Molumby bringing some of the “chaotic” energy that his manager has praised, albeit he grew ragged as the game wore on. 

Robbie Brady earned a start having impressed off the bench in Sofia, and while occasionally careless on the ball he always looked like the Irish player to create a chance. Although Matt Doherty played much higher up the pitch that Enda Stevens, most of Ireland’s play came down the left through combination play involving Stevens, Brady, and Aaron Connolly. 

fredrik-jensen-celebrates-after-scoring-the-first-goal Jensen celebrates his goal. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Harry Arter, meanwhile, seemed a Kenny paradox in the sense that he looked better when he didn’t have the ball than when he did have it. 

It was Finland who created the best chance of the first half: Robert Taylor continued Thursday’s trend of finding too much space in the Irish midfield and slipped through Teemu Pukki, who ran off Shane Duffy but saw his shot blocked by a splayed Darren Randolph. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ireland began the second half with more vigour but again struggled to create a chance: Aaron Connolly shot into the side-netting after Robbie Brady pressed a goal-kick, while otherwise there were optimistic long-range efforts from Callum O’Dowda and his replacement Callum Robinson. 

It was a Finland substitute who made the greatest impact, however, just after the hour mark. With Robbie Brady careless on the ball and the right half of Ireland’ defence again exposed, Fredrik Jensen turned home Taylor’s skidding cross from close range. 

David McGoldrick was sprung from the bench and all of a sudden Ireland created a couple of chances. Connolly fluffed his lines from close range as Robinson delivered the first decent Irish cross of the night, while McGoldrick and then Robinson both had shots blocked. 

Ireland continued to look deeply suspect on the counter, mind, and a slaloming run and shot by Taylor brought a fine save and an exasperated, “We’re killing ourselves” from Randolph. 

It was a one-man salvage mission from Randolph by the end, as he superbly tipped a curled Alho shot over the crossbar. 

With the noise and the pagenatry of a normal matchday stripped away, Ireland were exposed as a side in need of much improvement. 

Republic of Ireland: Darren Randolph; Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy (captain), John Egan, Enda Stevens; Harry Arter, Jayson Molumby, Robbie Brady; Callum O’Dowda (Callum Robinson, 58′), Adam Idah, (David McGoldrick, 66′) Aaron Connolly (James McClean, 77′)

Finland: Lukas Hradecky; Leo Vaisanen, Juhani Ojala, Daniel O’Shaughnessy; Robert Taylor, Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Nikolai Alho, Nicholas Hamalainen (Jere Uronen,79′); Teemu Pukki (Rasmus Karajalainen, 90′), Joel Pohjanpalo (Fredrik Jensen, 63′)

Referee: Fabio Maresca (Italy)

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney  / reports from the Aviva Stadium
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie