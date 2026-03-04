The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mikey Johnston to miss Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-off after ankle injury
MIKEY JOHNSTON WILL miss the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off window after picking up a stress fracture to his ankle.
The West Bromwich Albion winger suffered the injury in the first-half of his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash vs Oxford United on Saturday.
Johnston is due to see a specialist later this week, where he will receive a full prognosis and establish a timescale for his return.
This is far from the first attacking injury issue faced by Heimir Hallgrimsson in the lead up to Prague, with Evan Ferguson and Adam both currently out of action.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ireland Mikey Johnston Out of Action Republic Of Ireland ROI West Bromwich Albion