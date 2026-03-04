Mikey Johnston to miss Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-off after ankle injury

MIKEY JOHNSTON WILL miss the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off window after picking up a stress fracture to his ankle.

The West Bromwich Albion winger suffered the injury in the first-half of his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash vs Oxford United on Saturday.

Johnston is due to see a specialist later this week, where he will receive a full prognosis and establish a timescale for his return.

This is far from the first attacking injury issue faced by Heimir Hallgrimsson in the lead up to Prague, with Evan Ferguson and Adam both currently out of action.