More Stories
Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Out of Action

Mikey Johnston to miss Republic of Ireland's World Cup play-off after ankle injury

Johnston is due to see a specialist later this week, where he will receive a full prognosis and establish a timescale for his return.
1.15pm, 4 Mar 2026

MIKEY JOHNSTON WILL miss the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off window after picking up a stress fracture to his ankle.

The West Bromwich Albion winger suffered the injury in the first-half of his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash vs Oxford United on Saturday.

Johnston is due to see a specialist later this week, where he will receive a full prognosis and establish a timescale for his return.

This is far from the first attacking injury issue faced by Heimir Hallgrimsson in the lead up to Prague, with Evan Ferguson and Adam both currently out of action.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie