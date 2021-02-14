BE PART OF THE TEAM

Stuck for something to do before kick-off?

Well we’ve some great reading material for you. Murray Kinsella did this fantastic piece on the RTÉ panel of Hook, Pope and McGurk. Murray’s match preview is also here.

In these situations, it is also best to know your enemy – which is why Ciaran Kennedy’s profile of the majestic, Antoine Dupont, is worth your time.

craig-casey-during-the-warm-up Craig Casey surveys his surroundings. Source: Jmaes Crombie/INPHO

Here are your teams for today’s encounter.

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Billy Burns
9. Jamison Gibson Park

1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Andrew Porter
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

 

16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Ed Byrne
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Will Connors
21. Craig Casey
22. Ross Byrne
23. Jordan Larmour

France:

15. Brice Dulin
14. Damien Penaud
13. Arthur Vincent
12. Gaël Fickou
11. Gabin Villière
10. Matthieu Jalibert
9. Antoine Dupont

1. Cyril Baille
2. Julien Marchand
3. Mohamed Haouas
4. Bernard Le Roux
5. Paul Willemse
6. Anthony Jelonch
7. Charles Ollivon (captain)
8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements:

16. Pierre Bourgarit
17. Hassane Kolingar
18. Uini Atonio
19. Romain Taofifénua
20. Dylan Cretin
21. Baptiste Serin
22. Anthony Bouthier
23. Teddy Thomas

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s Liveblog. Ireland have had the edge over France for much of the last decade but signs that the pendulum had swung back in France’s favour were evident last October in Paris, when Les Bleus defeated Andy Farrell’s side with a fair degree of comfort at the Stade de France.

Ireland have since had an indifferent Autumn Nations Cup and got their championship off to a poor start last weekend in Cardiff, losing a game they should have won: Peter O’Mahony’s 14th minute sending off the key moment in that five-point defeat to WALES.

O’Mahony is one of six first-choice players ruled out today with James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Conor Murray, captain Johnny Sexton and Jacob Stockdale also absent. Given that this is the first time in a decade that Ireland have started a Six Nations game without one of Murray or Sexton, it is clearly a big ask of their replacements, Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns to deliver. The French start favourites.

So stick the kettle on, put the feet up and stay with us for the afternoon.

