Good afternoon and welcome to today’s Liveblog. Ireland have had the edge over France for much of the last decade but signs that the pendulum had swung back in France’s favour were evident last October in Paris, when Les Bleus defeated Andy Farrell’s side with a fair degree of comfort at the Stade de France.

Ireland have since had an indifferent Autumn Nations Cup and got their championship off to a poor start last weekend in Cardiff, losing a game they should have won: Peter O’Mahony’s 14th minute sending off the key moment in that five-point defeat to WALES.

O’Mahony is one of six first-choice players ruled out today with James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Conor Murray, captain Johnny Sexton and Jacob Stockdale also absent. Given that this is the first time in a decade that Ireland have started a Six Nations game without one of Murray or Sexton, it is clearly a big ask of their replacements, Jamison Gibson-Park and Billy Burns to deliver. The French start favourites.

