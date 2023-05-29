Ireland's 2024 Six Nations opener against France moved to Marseille

IRELAND’S 2024 SIX Nations opener against France has been moved to Marseille.

Les Bleus will not play at Paris’ Stade de France, instead taking their home games to Marseille, Lille and Lyon.

#BREAKING: @FranceRugby confirm three new venues for 2024 #GuinnessSixNations, with Marseille, Lyon and Lille to host Les Bleus' home fixtures.



Full story: https://t.co/bzygIcoLIP pic.twitter.com/IIMa694KAV — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) May 29, 2023

The 2022 and 2023 Grand Slam winners will meet under Friday Night Lights on 2 February next at Orange Velodrome, Marseille. It is home to Olympique de Marseille, with a capacity of 67,394.

Advertisement

France will host Italy at the Decathlon Arena, Lille, in Round 3, and England at Groupama Stadium for their closing fixture.

Les Bleus have played all of their home games at the Stade de France since the Five Nations became six in 2000, with the exception of a clash with Italy in 2018, which took place in Marseille.