'We know we can't afford to slip up again'

MOMENTUM IS A handy intangible force to have in your corner in any competition. But in the Six Nations it’s a currency that holds serious value.

It’s what makes the odd Grand Slam ambush a thing of beauty, makes predictions for the title feel straightforward after the opening weekend, when it felt like like a toss-up 72 hours earlier and it’s the thing that makes an opening weekend defeat so dispiriting.

France in 2006, Wales in 2013 and England last year are the only teams in 20 editions of the Six Nations to run out as title winners after losing their opener.

Having lost to Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, Ireland must now wrestle momentum away from the new tournament favourites to stand a chance at emulating them.

On the other hand, another defeat would represent a third consecutive defeat in the Championship, a run of form Ireland have not experienced since losing to England, Scotland and England again when the Five Nations turned to Six between 1999 and 2000.

That’s why Conor Murray wore an intent look on his face today as he said, “there is no hiding now after losing our first game.”

Wearing the number 9 jersey means that Murray will be standing opposite the key man in France’s attack. Antoine Dupont, the man Ronan O’Gara this week called ‘the best player in the world’ appeared to be in excellent form in the Six Nations opener with a hand in multiple tries as Les Bleus ran up 50 points with minimum fuss.

“He had a lot of really good moments,” says Murray, while cautioning against focusing too much on the threat of one player.

“He had an all-action display. I know how good he is. He’s really at the top of the game at the moment and he deserves the plaudits. he’s a massive threat and I think he’s a fantastic player and I’ve a lot of respect for him.

It’s exciting to come up against a player in that form and try to prove yourself against that. They’re the exciting weeks you get to really test yourself.

“You’re aware of how well they’re playing and how much of a threat they are. It motivates you to play your game as best you can. It’s a little sharpener for the mind, it’s a massive challenge and hopefully I can rise to that.”

Ireland as a collective will have to rise to the challenge against a team who outclassed them 35-27 in October. If France have momentum, Ireland have history on their side having not lost at home to Les Bleus in this tournament since 2011.

Tom O'Toole and James Lowe at training in Abbottstown today. Source: IRFU/INPHO

“That’s been the case coming up against big teams throughout the years. We’ve had some great days and it’s not about individuals. This team can front up when it needs to, historically, and hopefully that can happen.

“The session we had there, you can feel it, lads know how big a challenge this week is. We know we can’t afford to slip up again and that’s the vibe around camp.

“Not much needs to be said, they’re kind of leading by their actions and it’s going to be a cracker on Sunday, hopefully.”

“It’s a huge task, we’ve been here before, if we put in a performance this weekend and the result goes our way, suddenly the conversation has a completely different tone to it.”

Momentum can be gloriously fickle too.

