BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 14 February 2021
Advertisement

Player ratings: how did you rate Ireland in their defeat to France

Andy Farrell’s side narrowly lost at the Aviva Stadium.

By Ciarán Kennedy Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 5:42 PM
26 minutes ago 3,672 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/5354203

Hugo Keenan

7Our Rating

Loose pass killed a promising move in opening minutes but another confident performance, running some good lines and competing well in the air. Fullback slot remains his to lose.

6

Keith Earls

6Our Rating

Would have liked to have seen more possession and had a tough evening defensively, with France often looking to come down his side, but dealt with that pressure well and showed a few flashes in attack.

6

Garry Ringrose

7Our Rating

Always a danger in possession and kept trying to make something happen, with CJ Stander the only Ireland player to make more carries.

6

Robbie Henshaw

7Our Rating

Having a superb season. Didn't have as many eye-catching moments as he did in Cardiff but proved a handful, carrying well throughout and solid defensively. 

6

James Lowe

6Our Rating

A mixed evening. That big left boot is proving a useful addition to the backline and he always looked a theat, his trailing foot unluckily ruling out a try in the first half. Work rate can't be faulted but defensive part of his game was an issue again, slipping off a tackle in lead-up to Damian Penaud's try. Those are huge moments and proved costly to the team again.

6

Billy Burns

6Our Rating

Moved the ball well but just couldn't get Ireland's attacking game going. More issues with the boot, skewing a very kickable early penalty wide.

6

Jamison Gibson Park

5Our Rating

Early tactic to kick aeriel bombs gave Ireland good territory and tried to provide quick ball throughout, but guilty of some sloppy errors and was caught out for France's opening try, rushing in on Gael Fickou and leaving the space out wide for Charles Ollivon to cross.   

6

Cian Healy

6Our Rating

Will feel hard done by for costly penalty towards the end of the first half. Got through a lot of a work and pitched in with some big tackles before head injury forced him off after half-time. Looked off the pace when he returned after being patched up.

6

Rob Herring

5Our Rating

Will be happy with his lineout work. Let off the hook when he let Julien Marchand slip through just after half-time.

6

Andrew Porter

7Our Rating

Dominant in the scrum, winning an early scrum penalty, and got through a massive amount of work. 

6

Tadhg Beirne

7Our Rating

Exceptional work rate, and productive work on both the Ireland and France lineouts.

 

6

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Iain Henderson

7Our Rating

Captain for the first time and led by example. Brought huge physicality and proved a nuisance on French lineout. Was a surprise to see him return after an unfortunate clash with Cian Healy in the early stages of the second half.

6

Rhys Ruddock

7Our Rating

First Six Nations start was a long time coming and seemed to enjoy himself, showing he's well able to mix it at this level. Emptied the tank and one of Ireland's strongest carriers on the day. 

6

Josh van der Flier

6Our Rating

Always works himself into the ground. Caught out badly for Marchand's break in second-half.

6

CJ Stander

6Our Rating

Solid defensive effort and as usual, showed up and carried all day, but France made sure to crowd him out quickly whenever he got possession. 

6

Replacements

Ross Byrne

7Our Rating

Looked assured after replacing Billy Burns, kicking a good penalty from distance to keep Ireland in the game.

 

6

Ronan Kelleher

6Our Rating

Showed good instinct to gobble up the loose ball and sweep in for his try.

 

6

Tadhg Furlong

7Our Rating

A decent substitute to have in the bag. Helped lift the tempo in the second-half.

 

6

Will Connors

6Our Rating

Wasted no time making his presence felt with some good contributions.

 

6

Jordan Larmour

6Our Rating

Tried to bring some spark going forward.

 

6

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie