Player ratings: how did you rate Ireland in their defeat to France

Hugo Keenan 7Our Rating Loose pass killed a promising move in opening minutes but another confident performance, running some good lines and competing well in the air. Fullback slot remains his to lose. 6

Keith Earls 6Our Rating Would have liked to have seen more possession and had a tough evening defensively, with France often looking to come down his side, but dealt with that pressure well and showed a few flashes in attack. 6

Garry Ringrose 7Our Rating Always a danger in possession and kept trying to make something happen, with CJ Stander the only Ireland player to make more carries. 6

Robbie Henshaw 7Our Rating Having a superb season. Didn't have as many eye-catching moments as he did in Cardiff but proved a handful, carrying well throughout and solid defensively. 6

James Lowe 6Our Rating A mixed evening. That big left boot is proving a useful addition to the backline and he always looked a theat, his trailing foot unluckily ruling out a try in the first half. Work rate can't be faulted but defensive part of his game was an issue again, slipping off a tackle in lead-up to Damian Penaud's try. Those are huge moments and proved costly to the team again. 6

Billy Burns 6Our Rating Moved the ball well but just couldn't get Ireland's attacking game going. More issues with the boot, skewing a very kickable early penalty wide. 6

Jamison Gibson Park 5Our Rating Early tactic to kick aeriel bombs gave Ireland good territory and tried to provide quick ball throughout, but guilty of some sloppy errors and was caught out for France's opening try, rushing in on Gael Fickou and leaving the space out wide for Charles Ollivon to cross. 6

Cian Healy 6Our Rating Will feel hard done by for costly penalty towards the end of the first half. Got through a lot of a work and pitched in with some big tackles before head injury forced him off after half-time. Looked off the pace when he returned after being patched up. 6

Rob Herring 5Our Rating Will be happy with his lineout work. Let off the hook when he let Julien Marchand slip through just after half-time. 6

Andrew Porter 7Our Rating Dominant in the scrum, winning an early scrum penalty, and got through a massive amount of work. 6

Tadhg Beirne 7Our Rating Exceptional work rate, and productive work on both the Ireland and France lineouts. 6

Iain Henderson 7Our Rating Captain for the first time and led by example. Brought huge physicality and proved a nuisance on French lineout. Was a surprise to see him return after an unfortunate clash with Cian Healy in the early stages of the second half. 6

Rhys Ruddock 7Our Rating First Six Nations start was a long time coming and seemed to enjoy himself, showing he's well able to mix it at this level. Emptied the tank and one of Ireland's strongest carriers on the day. 6

Josh van der Flier 6Our Rating Always works himself into the ground. Caught out badly for Marchand's break in second-half. 6

CJ Stander 6Our Rating Solid defensive effort and as usual, showed up and carried all day, but France made sure to crowd him out quickly whenever he got possession. 6

Replacements

Ross Byrne 7Our Rating Looked assured after replacing Billy Burns, kicking a good penalty from distance to keep Ireland in the game. 6

Ronan Kelleher 6Our Rating Showed good instinct to gobble up the loose ball and sweep in for his try. 6

Tadhg Furlong 7Our Rating A decent substitute to have in the bag. Helped lift the tempo in the second-half. 6

Will Connors 6Our Rating Wasted no time making his presence felt with some good contributions. 6

