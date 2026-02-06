'When we were 29-0 it was very surprising for us' - Dupont

IT WASN’T JUST the Irish players who looked shellshocked in Paris last night. After storming into a 22-0 first half lead and adding a bonus-point try shortly after the break, France could hardly believe the position they had put themselves in.

Even if they expected to see off Ireland on Six Nations opening night, they didn’t expect to do it in such comprehensive fashion.

“When we were at 29-0 it was very surprising for us,” said Antoine Dupont, who was excellent on his Test return.

“It’s always a very tough game when we play Ireland. They always kick a lot but we had done well on the high ball and that’s why the score was as it was.

We started the game very well and we kept this dynamic for almost 80 minutes.”

A satisfying night’s work for the France captain, and an impressive start to the championship for his coach, Fabien Galthié.

“I love rugby and when I’m in stands, they play and I watch, and it’s always a pleasure,” Galthié said.

“As far as attack with the ball, the team played really well. It’s one of the best performances in attack we have shown in a long time in spite of bad weather conditions, between kicking and play through the hand.

“It’s the Irish team we were playing. They are number three in the world ranking, let’s not forget but for 50 minutes we forgot it was Ireland we were playing (when Ireland scored two quick tries). I said not everything would be perfect, it’s never perfect. We have to be humble, accept we make mistakes at times. It happened, but not very often if you think of everything positive in this match.”

Dupont was back in the team having recovered from the ACL injury which saw him sidelined for eight months, starting in the half-backs alongside Bordeaux’s Matthieu Jalibert.

“I felt really well and I think it showed,” Dupont said.

“We were able to alternate between the front row and back row. It was very accurate technically and we made passes and played on the outside. So it is very positive, although we had a difficult time at one stage (in the second half), but very positive.”