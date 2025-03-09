Galthié's France deliver statement win as Ireland fail to hit a peak

EVERYTHING WORKED OUT for Fabien Galthié in what certainly feels like a defining win and performance of his France reign.

It feels a bit strange to say that everything worked out on a day when les Bleus lost Antoine Dupont to an injury that looks like it could end his season, but even that couldn’t derail the French in Dublin.

Indeed, Dupont’s replacement, Maxime Lucu, had what was surely his best international performance. It was his stunning offload that teed up Paul Boudehent’s crucial second-half try, while Lucu’s kicking was extraordinary at times.

Galthié’s decision to risk a 7/1 bench split was successful. The starting forwards emptied themselves by coming out on top of the collisions time and time again in the opening 50 minutes before their big boys stampeded off the bench to see it out. As things unfolded, replacement lock Hugo Auradou didn’t even come on until the closing minutes.

Even a second backline injury for centre Pierre-Louis Barassi couldn’t spoil the party as 21-year-old La Rochelle back row Oscar Jégou played 35 minutes in midfield and was arguably the pick of the centres on the pitch in that time.

The entire French performance was a coaching triumph, starting with the opening 16 minutes when Shaun Edwards’ defence fronted up in dominant fashion. Ireland could have been more accurate and patient during repeated visits to the French 22, but the visitors’ defensive effort was just as impressive as the attack that was to follow later.

To absorb all that pressure and then immediately go down the other end and clinically score through Louis Bielle-Biarrey on first phase after Joe McCarthy’s yellow card was huge for France. It was also a sickening blow for Ireland.

And in truth, it looked like France might pull away at that point. They were slowed up and set back by Dupont’s injury just before the half-hour mark, with Ireland clawing back momentum on either side of half time.

When Dan Sheehan crossed to score early in the second half, the honest thought was, ‘Surely not?’ and France quickly put paid to that by instantly responding with Boudehent’s try.

France's second-half blitz was impressive. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

There’s no doubt the decision to allow Thibaud Flament’s clearout on Peter O’Mahony could have gone the other way. But if Ireland are honest, they know they’ve come out on the right side of those calls many times, or not had their own breakdown mischief picked up. Ireland are masters of dark arts at the breakdown but they were undone this time.

You can also understand why Simon Easterby felt Calvin Nash might have escaped a yellow card, but it was hardly an outrageous decision. What should disappoint Ireland most is that they didn’t front up in response to those setbacks.

Instead, they conceded instantly again.

Bielle-Biarrey’s second try was a work of art, even if it was against 14 men. The counter-ruck turnover was muscular, then the counter attack revolved around Damian Penaud’s magnificent slaloming run and pass to his fellow wing. Bielle-Biarrey once again showed his deftness of touch with the grubber and his sheer pace.

The next time they attacked, the replacement French forwards battered Ireland’s tacklers leading to Caelan Doris conceded a penalty that Thomas Ramos slotted.

Trailing 25-13, even with 25 minutes left, you felt this wasn’t going to be Ireland’s day.

A couple of minutes later, the fresh French forwards bullied their Irish counterparts with an irresistible passage of brutally direct carrying that concluded with Jégou’s try.

Game well and truly over, a series of Irish errors followed on their next four possessions.

France’s combination of physical power, relentless commitment, and sheer elan was a little intoxicating to watch and, evidently, play against. The excellence of this French showing spoke of a team who had been well prepared and well coached.

You just have to wonder why they can’t play like this more often. They have great players, huge athletes, good depth, amazing supporters, and the best club league in the world. If they can consistently hit this level, everyone else is in trouble.

Peter O'Mahony wins a lineout. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ireland must figure out why they were unable to get to that pitch. They had some big emotional reasons to produce their best performance of the championship but didn’t. They certainly weren’t awful and will feel that a few key moments going against them had a big effect, but many of the Irish players were outperformed by their opposite numbers.

Ireland didn’t win the collisions that they often do. They missed powerful players like Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe, and Rónan Kelleher but they never make excuses when players are absent. They will just be frustrated that they were outmuscled by the French and lots of the Irish forwards will be disappointed to have lost out in contact.

Lapses in accuracy and decision-making contributed. Ireland forced things at times in that opening period of pressure, with halfbacks Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast putting team-mates under pressure several times with wider passes that invited French tacklers to hit them man-and-ball. That can happen when collisions aren’t being won but Ireland perhaps lacked a little patience.

McCarthy’s yellow card was about as handy a decision as a referee could hope for when sending someone to the sin bin. The ball was well gone when the Ireland lock blatantly pulled Ramos back. Discipline wasn’t a major issue overall but that was a key moment for sure.

It’s rare that Gibson-Park struggles with an exit kick yet he did so after Sheehan’s try, inviting France straight back on the offensive. Ireland have kicked well throughout this Six Nations and there was some good stuff yesterday but also plenty of poor bits when they put boot to ball, Prendergast overcooking a few too.

Ireland are usually good at the attacking breakdown but McCarthy and Ryan Baird were high into the one France counter-rucked to turnover for Bielle-Biarrey’s stunning try. There had been other costly breakdown turnover concessions earlier in the game as the outstanding Mickaël Guillard and François Cros made poaches.

Ireland’s best days generally involve big highlight moments swinging the momentum but there was a paucity in that regard.

Lowe and Mack Hansen do provide a good degree of cutting edge with their involvements off the wings, so both were missed in that regard. Garry Ringrose’s footwork can also do subtle damage in attack that makes life easier for others.

There were lots of scrambling efforts and Caelan Doris provided defensive breakdown pressure, but Ireland only got attacking flow when the contest had already been decided. Cian Healy and Jack Conan’s tries clearly annoyed Edwards but they were firmly in the consolation bracket.

Ireland were dejected at the final whistle. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It’s not the end of the world for Ireland. The sun has come up this morning and they’ll acknowledge that they were beaten by a brilliant French team on a day Ireland couldn’t hit the heights they needed to.

The same thing happened when New Zealand came to Dublin in November to end Ireland’s 19-game winning streak at home. Playing at home often brings out the best in Ireland but they weren’t able to deliver yesterday.

There won’t be any knee-jerk reactions within Irish camp. They have to flick the switch soon to focus on going to Rome and earning a bonus-point win against Italy on Saturday in the hope that France are shocked by Scotland in Paris that night.

Beyond that, a development tour to Georgia and Portugal in July will allow less experienced players to get more time in the saddle before a big November campaign awaits under the returning Andy Farrell.

This morning, though, it will only be regret and disappointment. In contrast, France will have woken with smiles on their faces and the scent of a Six Nations title helping them to spring out of bed.