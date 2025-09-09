'Ireland will come in with huge belief, thinking everything is possible against us'

A FAMILIAR OPPONENT awaits France in the World Cup quarter-finals, and the feeling within the group is that an Ireland side they know well are a better team than they looked in Sunday’s 40-0 defeat to New Zealand.

Shortly after that one-sided affair in Brighton, France launched into a 57-10 thumping of South Africa in Northampton, and will go into Sunday’s last eight meeting in Exeter [KO 1pm] as favourites. France were utterly dominant in a pool which also contained Italy and Brazil, their final points difference of +150 only bettered by England’s +191 in Pool A.

They’ll be confident of reaching the semi-finals, but also wary of the potential within the Ireland squad – potential they have yet to fully realise at this tournament.

France fullback Émilie Boulard notes the improvements Ireland have made over the last few years. Ireland haven’t won against the French since 2017, but in their Six Nations meeting earlier this year Scott Bemand’s side were frustrated to leave Belfast with a 12-point defeat, feeling they should have taken more of their opportunites on the day.

Advertisement

“We play them every year. Our last match in the Six Nations over there was tight,” Boulard said.

“They’ve been getting stronger in recent years. They beat the Black Ferns in WXV. They’ll come in with huge belief, thinking everything is possible against us. So it’s up to us to shut down their intentions early, impose our game, and build confidence. Starting well will be absolutely crucial.”

David Ortiz, France’s joint-head coach, has called for his players to match the intensity they brought to the win over South Africa, where they raced into a 19-3 lead inside the opening half hour.

“The key will be to keep the same pressure we applied all game. The girls were in full hunting mode, ready to pounce on any loose ball.

“We need to really anchor that identity in every situation. Ireland are improving and will bring a big fight. We have to keep putting together complete performances and pile on the pressure, because they’ll certainly do the same.”

Ireland enjoyed huge support as over 30,000 took their seats in Brighton on Sunday, and while there may not be the same sense of occasion at the 15,600-capacity Sandy Park this weekend, the expectation is that Ireland will again outnumber their opponents in the stands.

“That’s been the case since the start of the tournament – most of the crowd is against us every time,” Boulard said.

“No, we’re not worried about that, we know what to expect. And if we win, it’ll be even more so in the next round. We may not be ready for that, but we know wherever we play the crowd won’t be behind us.

“We have to stay strong as a group. Having family there (v South Africa) was amazing. But it won’t decide the result. We need to focus on our rugby and on ourselves. The crowd is a bonus or not, but it won’t change anything for us.”