Ireland fall agonisingly short of World Cup semi-final as France cling on

Ireland 13

France 18

AS THE PHASE count ticked up over 30, with the wind and rain teeming down, Ireland battered at the French line and more than once, everyone thought, ‘this might be the game.’

The clock was minutes into the red at the end of the first half, Ireland led 13-0 at the end of a first half in which the powerful wind behind them had helped Scott Bemand’s side to dominate territory and possession.

Tries from outstanding tighthead Linda Djougang and fullback Stacey Flood, as well as a Dannah O’Brien penalty, had Ireland ahead, but it felt like another try just before the interval would be a truly decisive blow.

France faced the pressure, tackled for their lives, and emerged with a huge win in the context of a first half that had not gone their way. It was even more rousing for them because they were down to 14 players thanks to their second yellow card of the half.

They were alive and they truly came to life in the second half, scoring two classy tries through number eight Charlotte Escudero and flying wing Joanna Grisez, the second of them seeing France finally nudge in front for the first time after 67 minutes.

Grisez’s score was a length-of-the-field effort after a turnover from replacement hooker Manon Bigot in her own 22; the French wing finally fed the ball after being starved of possession up until that point. She thundered home from 50 metres out.

Ireland's bench watch the closing stages. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

The French defensive effort was impressive in the second half too, with a few other turnovers in their own 22 at crucial stages, including when Ireland threw one last, desperate onslaught at them.

Indeed, this one went right down to the wire as French penalties indiscpline allowed Ireland back down into that 22 with the clock once again in the red.

Ireland kicked into the right corner and their supporters believed. But 14-woman France got a hand to the lineout throw and though it was a knock-on, that was enough to bring about referee Aimee Barrett-Theron’s final whistle. France heaved an ecstatic breath of relief.

They were relieved too that an alleged bite on Aoife Wafer wasn’t investigated early in the second half. Initial screenshots didn’t look good but there was no TMO review despite Wafer pointing to her arm and trying to raise attention.

And so ends Ireland’s World Cup dream, leaving the vast majority of the 11,618 crowd at Sandy Park in Exeter disappointed but proud. France were the firm favourites for this quarter-final clash but Ireland rattled them.

Les Bleues weren’t at their best ahead of a probable semi-final against hosts England but they just about had enough nous in the second 40 minutes following that remarkable defensive grandstand before half time.

The conditions made this an error-strewn and stop-start clash but it was among the most engaging of the World Cup so far due to the close-fought nature of the game. Even as Ireland built their 13-point lead, it was clear that France would have a big response.

The wind and rain appeared to die down in the second half but France still found a way back in front through a clever five-metre tap penalty routine for Escudero’s try and that breakout effort from Grisez.

Pauline Bourdon Sansus celebrates a turnover. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

With fullback Morgane Bourgeois adding a conversion and a couple of second-half penalties, they overhauled the Irish advantage.

Ireland had made a snappy start in front of their vocal support, with Djougang smashing over from close range on a day when her set-piece prowess was key to Ireland excellent at scrum time. They won penalty after penalty there.

They also powered up in the maul and though skipper Sam Monaghan had another close-range effort chalked out due to a knock on in the build-up, the Irish forwards more than matched the big, powerful French pack. The returning Aoife Wafer was typically brilliant despite seeming to play through pain.

Flood got on the end of another period of Irish pressure down in French territory for her score, sent over by a pass from out-half O’Brien, who calmly led the kick-heavy Irish tactics in that opening half.

Ireland had more than 80% of the territory and possession at certain stages of that first half, though the second period was much more tit-for-tat. It included a yellow card for replacement back row Grace Moore just before Escudero’s score.

The French surged ahead through Grisez with just under 15 minutes left and never gave up their lead from there, surviving the late, late Irish effort to grab what would have been a big upset win.

Ireland are out but their ‘Green Wave’ has surely gathered another big batch of followers today.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Linda Djougang, Stacey Flood

Conversions: Dannah O’Brien [0 from 2]

Penalties: Dannah O’Brien [1 from 1]

France scorers:

Tries: Charlotte Escudero, Joanna Grisez

Conversions: Morgane Bourgeois [1 from 2]

Penalties: Morgane Bourgeois [2 from 2]

IRELAND: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins; Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Niamh O’Dowd (Ellena Perry ’58), Neve Jones (Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald ’65), Linda Djougang (Sadhbh McGrath ‘); Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan (captain) (Eimear Corri-Fallon ’65); Fiona Tuite, Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan (Grace Moore ’58 (yellow card ’59)).

Replacements not used: Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Anna McGann

FRANCE: Morgane Bourgeois; Joanna Grisez, Marine Ménager (co-captain), Gabrielle Vernier (Séraphine Okemba ’62), Kelly Arbey; Lina Queyroi (Emilie Boulard ’78), Pauline Bourdon Sansus (Alexandra Chambon ’75 (yellow card ’79)); Yllana Brosseau (Annaëlle Deshaye ’46, reversal ’79), Agathe Gérin (Manon Bigot ’66), Rose Bernadou (yellow card ’19) (Assia Khalfaoui ’29); Manae Feleu (co-captain) (yellow card ’41), Madoussou Fall Raclot; Axelle Berthoumieu (Assia Khalfaoui ’21 to ’29) (Téani Feleu ’52), Léa Champon, Charlotte Escudero.

Replacement not used: Hina Ikahehegi

Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron [South Africa].