Thursday 13 October 2022
Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier away to Gibraltar moved to Portugal

The game has been moved to allow for development on a new national stadium in Gibraltar.

Gavin Cooney
Gavin Cooney Thursday 13 Oct 2022
A view of the Estadio Algarve, Portugal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND’S EURO 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar has been moved to Faro, Portugal. 

The game, scheduled for 16 October next year, has been moved to allow construction begin on a new national stadium in Gibraltar. 

Ireland faced Gibraltar at the Estadio Algarve in Faro as part of qualification for Euro 2016, but then faced them at the Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar as part of the Euro 2020 campaign. The match-up will now return to Faro, which was also the venue for Ireland’s 2022 World Cup qualifying loss to Portugal last year. 

“The Gibraltar Football Association can today confirm that Gibraltar’s Euro 2024 home matches will be held in Faro, Portugal”, said the Association. 

Ireland have been drawn into a difficult group, with Netherlands, France, and Greece, along with Gibraltar. 

The FAI have yet to receive confirmation of the venue for any of the other three away games in the group, with doubt shrouding the game away to France in September. The Stade de France in Paris, the stadium at which the French national team ordinarily play their home matches, is out of commission owing to the 2023 Rugby World Cup. 

Gavin Cooney
