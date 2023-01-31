Keenan remains a key man as Farrell's Ireland target a Six Nations title

HE WAS THERE for one of Ireland’s darker days at the Principality Stadium back in 2015, but Hugo Keenan was just a fan at that stage.

The Ireland fullback travelled over to the 2015 World Cup quarter-final against Argentina hoping to see a memorable Irish victory. Instead, Joe Schmidt’s injury-ravaged team were second best and exited the tournament.

The night before, Keenan was at the Principality as New Zealand hammered France in impressive fashion on their route towards World Cup glory. Those two visits hammered home to him just how impressive a venue it is. Back then, he hadn’t imagined that he’d be playing on that stage a few years later.

“I didn’t think at the time, definitely not,” said Keenan today at Ireland’s training camp in Portugal, where they are preparing for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with the Welsh in Cardiff.

“I think I was in the sub-academy, playing with UCD, not even Irish U20s at that stage, it was a long time away in my mind.”

He has become a key man for Ireland since his debut in 2020, nailing down the number 15 shirt and standing out as one of the best fullbacks in the game.

Keenan played in Cardiff two years ago when Ireland were unable to overcome Peter O’Mahony’s early red card and lost 21-16. There were no fans in the stadium that day amidst the pandemic, so Andy Farrell’s team know this weekend will be very different.

Winning first up is key for an Ireland team who are aiming for their first Six Nations title since 2018.

“That’s what we’re all chasing,” said Keenan. “I’ve never experienced it. I know some of the lads have from the 2018 side and we’re all pretty determined to do it again and I think it’s taking things one game at a time.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Keenan at Ireland training in Portugal. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“That’s the challenge, that’s the goal the coaches are setting and we’re setting for ourselves. That’s what we’re definitely going to be aiming for. I think we have the capabilities to, so it’s just about performing individually and collectively.”

Ireland have been on a roll under Farrell and remain the number-one ranked team in the world, but they weren’t pleased with their most recent campaign – a November series that saw them beat South Africa, Fiji, and Australia.

“I don’t think we performed to the best of our ability over those three games,” said Keenan. “I know it was still such a successful campaign with three wins, but I don’t think we quite clicked in a lot of the areas.

“It was great beating South Africa, but then we slipped down in our standards against Fiji, and it wasn’t the most polished performance against Australia.

“I think to go and compete in the Six Nations, and if we’re talking about winning the championship, and going to Wales and beating them, we’re going to have to be a lot better in the autumn.”

