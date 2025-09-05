'It looks like they are taller today than when I came a year ago'

IRELAND CAPTAIN NATHAN Collins and manager Heimir Hallgrimsson have echoed the squad’s week-long sense that they have a new-found maturity that will allow them fulfil their potential in tomorrow night’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary.

Ireland and Hungary will almost certainly scrap it out for second place – and a play-off – behind Portugal in the group, and tomorrow’s opening game at the Aviva Stadium can therefore define the rest of both sides’ campaign.

“There have been spells and times we have looked like a really good team, but it’s not fully clicked for us”, said Collins. “The big thing now is people are stepping into roles, people are stepping up to the plate and driving things in training and in matches, if anything needs fixing people know what we are doing. It’s the leadership we have got from more than one player or two players, people are coming into the group and being a big voice in the dressing room, and that pushes things a lot more.”

Advertisement

Ireland have a wretched recent record at the start of campaigns, losing each of their opening two games across all four of their last groups, including the Nations League. They have not won an opening match since beating Gibraltar under Mick McCarthy in 2019.

Hallgrimsson said he too has sensed the “energy” shift among the media and public toward the team this week described by assistant Paddy McCarthy.

“We have spoken about this in earlier camps, the energy is coming”, said the Irish manager. “More and more leaders are emerging, and that is down to consistent messages to players. Once you know what is expected you become a better leader, and this why people are feeling more secure. Players are growing, and this brings energy and leadership and confidence.

“This is a young squad that in the past didn’t have many wins, so confidence was low and I think they feel it themselves. They are getting stronger with every game they play and every camp we meet, and I feel the same. The quality in the team is big, it’s bigger than when I had Iceland. There’s more individual quality in this team.

“It has been there all the time, but seeing it emerge. These players have had low self-confidence from losing in the past, young players, and seeing them growing. It looks like they are taller today than when I came a year ago. That, for me, is what has been most impressive.

While naturally not in a mood to reveal his team, Hallgrimsson did admit that certain performances in training this week have convinced him to change the selection he had in his head at the start of the week.

While they lost Troy Parrott to injury last week, Hallgrimsson has a fully-fit squad from which to choose for tomorrow’s game. Liam Scales, who arrived into camp nursing an ankle knock, trained yesterday and will train fully today.

The squad were given yesterday afternoon off, after a light session at the Aviva Stadium that prioritised set pieces. The team bus then took some of the players down to the Irish Open at the K Club, while others met families and relaxed around the team hotel.

Today marks the final tune-up opportunity ahead of a game that will define this World Cup qualifying campaign.