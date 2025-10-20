More Stories
Galway's Cianan Fahy will be part of the Ireland squad once again this weekend. Natasha Barton/INPHO
Here are the Ireland hurling and camogie squads for this weekend's International Rules series

Dan Morrissey and Saoirse McCarthy will captain Ireland in Inverness on Saturday.
6.08pm, 20 Oct 2025

LIMERICK ALL-STAR Dan Morrissey will captain Ireland this weekend in the hurling/shinty International Rules match against Scotland.

Ireland have named a 20-strong squad for Saturday’s game in Bught Park, Inverness, once again under the joint-management of Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton and Michael Kavanagh.

The hurling/shinty match throws in at 2.10pm as the second part of a double-header, preceded by Ireland and Scotland’s camogie/shinty international at 12 noon.

Cork’s Saorise McCarthy captains Ireland, with the team managed by Ger Manley.

Saturday’s match, which will be shown live on BBC Alba Youtube, marks the first time that International Rules series has returned to Scotland since 2018.

Ireland won last year’s hurling/shinty international in Cusack Park, Ennis, on a scoreline of 3-16 to 5-7 after extra time.

Ireland hurling (v Scotland)

Dan Morrissey (Limerick), Cianan Fahy (Galway), Paddy Burke (Antrim), Ger Walsh (Antrim), Shane O’Brien (Limerick), Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny), Eoghan Connolly (Tipperary), Darragh McCarthy (Tipperary), Alan Tynan (Tipperary), Podge Delaney (Laois), Cha Dwyer (Laois), Ben Conroy (Laois), James Doyle (Carlow), Marty Kavanagh (Carlow), Andrew Kavanagh (Wicklow), David Dooley (Laois), Donal Hughes (Down), Kevin McDonald (Carlow), Nicky Potterton (Meath), Mark Cunningham (Westmeath).

Management: Michael Kavanagh, Terence McNaughton, Damien Coleman, Joe O’Leary, Kevin O’Brien.

Ireland camogie (v Scotland)

Aoife Corcoran (Westmeath), Fiona Keating (Westmeath), Aoife McDonald (Tyrone), Shannagh Heggarty (Antrim), Gráinne McDonald (Tyrone), Sive Byrne (Wicklow), Casey Kelly (Wicklow), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork – captain), Áine Cunningham (Tyrone), Tara
Naughton (Roscommon), Sally Bolger (Roscommon), Dearbhla Magee (Down), Katierose Bell (Antrim), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Amy Cousins (Wexford), Dearbhail McLoughlin (Westmeath), Meadbh McLoughlin (Westmeath), Amy Quinlisk (Tipperary), Aisling Hagan (Tyrone).

Management: Ger Manley, Emma Kavannagh, Róisín Breen, Paul O’Grady and Seán McLaren.

