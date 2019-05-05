Ireland international on target as Peamount extend lead

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL AMBER Barrett was on target as Peamount United continued their winning run in the Women’s National League on Saturday.

The table toppers prevailed 2-1 away to Galway to maintain their 100% start to the season.

Ireland underage international Louise Masterson gave Peamount the lead after just two minutes.

A Tessa Mullins free kick just before the half-hour mark brought Galway level, before Barrett’s second-half strike won it for the visitors in Eamonn Deacy Park.

Elsewhere in the league, DLR Waves defeated Limerick 1-0 to go three points clear of their opponents in the table.

Aimee Maher’s first-half goal proved the difference between the sides in a closely-fought contest.

