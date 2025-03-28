McMahon, Reilly and Tuite return to starting team for Ireland's Italy test

EDEL McMAHON, scrum-half Aoibheann Reilly, and lock Fiona Tuite come into Ireland’s starting XV for Sunday’s Six Nations tie against Italy in Parma. (KO: 3pm, Virgin Media One and BBC Two NI)

McMahon returns to captain Ireland for the Round 2 trip to Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Head coach Scott Bemand has selected an unchanged back three as Stacey Flood continues at fullback and Anna McGann and Amee-Leigh Costigan are named on the wings, while Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton again make up the midfield pairing.

After making her injury comeback off the bench last week, Reilly starts at scrum-half in a half-back partnership with Dannah O’Brien.

In the pack, Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang are in an unchanged front row, with Ruth Campbell and Tuite in the second row.

McMahon leads the side from blindside flanker, with Erin King at openside and Aoife Wafer – who was last weekend’s Player of the Round – completing the Ireland starting XV at No 8.

On the bench, Cliodhna Moloney, Siobhán McCarthy, Christy Haney, Grace Moore, Dorothy Wall and Brittany Hogan provide the forward reinforcements, with Emily Lane and Enya Breen the backline options.

Ireland:

15. Stacey Flood

14. Anna McGann

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Eve Higgins

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan

10. Dannah O’Brien

9. Aoibheann Reilly



1. Niamh O’Dowd

2. Neve Jones

3. Linda Djougang

4. Ruth Campbell

5. Fiona Tuite

6. Edel McMahon

7. Erin King

8. Aoife Wafer



Replacements:

16. Cliodhna Moloney

17. Siobhán McCarthy

18. Christy Haney

19. Grace Moore

20. Dorothy Wall

21. Brittany Hogan

22. Emily Lane

23. Enya Breen