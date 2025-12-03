Ireland to play three-game T20 series with Italy in Dubai ahead of World Cup

IRELAND AND ITALY will play a three-game T20 series in Dubai in late January ahead of the T20 World Cup in February and March.

The pair have only ever played one T20I against each other – in 2023 in Edinburgh as part of the qualifier event for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which Ireland won by seven runs.

The sides had also played a Twenty20 match in Abu Dhabi in 2012, which Ireland won by two wickets.

“We’re delighted that the Italian Cricket Federation has agreed to this series in Dubai. It is important that our squad plays some competitive cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup and these three matches will be ideal for us as we acclimatise to hot conditions, having come straight from the Irish winter,” Richard Holdsworth, Director of Cricket at Cricket Ireland, said.

“The Italians did very well to beat Scotland and qualify for their first-ever world cup, and we expect this series to be a hard-fought affair.”

After the Italy series, Ireland will travel to Sri Lanka where they will play Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Oman as part of Group B in the T20 World Cup

- 23 January: Ireland v Italy – 1st T20I (Sevens Stadium, Dubai; starts 10am)

- 25 January: Ireland v Italy – 2nd T20I (Sevens Stadium, Dubai; starts 10am)

- 26 January: Ireland v Italy – 3rd T20I (Sevens Stadium, Dubai; starts 6pm)