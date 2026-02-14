The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
How did you rate Ireland's players in their hard-fought win over Italy?
Jamie Osborne
Votes
Robert Baloucoune
Votes
Garry Ringrose
Votes
Stuart McCloskey
Votes
James Lowe
Votes
Sam Prendergast
Votes
Craig Casey
Votes
Jeremy Loughman
Votes
Dan Sheehan
Votes
Thomas Clarkson
Votes
Joe McCarthy
Votes
James Ryan
Votes
Cormac Izuchukwu
Votes
Caelan Doris
Votes
Jack Conan
Votes
Replacements:
Ronan Kelleher
Votes
For Sheehan, 51
Tom O'Toole
Votes
For Loughman, 66
Tadhg Furlong
Votes
For Clarkson, 40
Edwin Edogbo
Votes
For Ryan, 69
Tadhg Beirne
Votes
For McCarthy, 51
Nick Timoney
Votes
For Izuchukwu, 58
Jamison Gibson-Park
Votes
For Casey, 51
Jack Crowley
Votes
For Prendergast, 55
Head Coach:
Andy Farrell
Votes
