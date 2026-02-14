More Stories
Robert Baloucoune holds off Lorenzo Cannone to score. Ben Brady/INPHO
your call

How did you rate Ireland's players in their hard-fought win over Italy?

Andy Farrell’s side hung on for 20-13 win in Dublin.
4.50pm, 14 Feb 2026
5

Jamie Osborne

6

Robert Baloucoune

6

Garry Ringrose

6

Stuart McCloskey

6

James Lowe

6

Sam Prendergast

6

Craig Casey

6

Jeremy Loughman

6

Dan Sheehan

6

Thomas Clarkson

6

Joe McCarthy

6

James Ryan

6

Cormac Izuchukwu

6

Caelan Doris

6

Jack Conan

6

Replacements:

Ronan Kelleher

For Sheehan, 51

6

Tom O'Toole

For Loughman, 66

6

Tadhg Furlong

For Clarkson, 40

6

Edwin Edogbo

For Ryan, 69

6

Tadhg Beirne

For McCarthy, 51

6

Nick Timoney

For Izuchukwu, 58

6

Jamison Gibson-Park

For Casey, 51

6

Jack Crowley

For Prendergast, 55

6

Head Coach:

Andy Farrell

6

Author
