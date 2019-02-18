This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined

The blindside flanker has picked up a hamstring injury.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 18 Feb 2019, 1:10 PM
58 minutes ago 2,877 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4499340

BACK ROW RHYS Ruddock will miss Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Italy on Sunday after picking up a hamstring injury at Leinster training last week.

The 28-year-old was part of Joe Schmidt’s wider training group for the opening two rounds of the Six Nations without playing any part on the pitch.

Rhys Ruddock Ruddock has picked up a hamstring injury. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Ruddock would have hoped to feature this weekend against Italy but the latest Leinster injury update sees him ruled out.

Leinster say the flanker “will enter a period of rehabilitation” after sustaining a hamstring injury in training last week, having been due to feature against Zebre in the Guinness Pro14 over the weekend.

Meanwhile, openside flanker Dan Leavy remains sidelined with a calf issue.

Leinster have not provided an expected date for Leavy’s return to action and the delay on his comeback has been frustrating for the 24-year-old.

Leavy last played against Connacht on 22 December and, though Schmidt had indicated that the flanker could feature in the Six Nations if he returned to prove his fitness, his hopes of featuring in the championship appear to be fading.

Ireland are due to name their extended squad for the Italy game tomorrow.

Leinster’s Dave Kearney will enter the graduated return-to-play protocols this week after presenting with “some minor latent concussive symptoms” following Leinster’s win over Zebre.

Joe Tomane is set to increase his training load with week as his recovery from a hamstring injury continues, but Luke McGrath [knee], Nick McCarthy [foot] and Will Connors [ACL] all remain sidelined.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    Ruddock ruled out of Italy clash while Leinster's Leavy still sidelined
    'You want your mates to go well but you have to be a little bit selfish about it'
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Klopp assessing Lovren 'minute by minute' ahead of Bayern clash at Anfield tomorrow
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    Liverpool are favourites against inconsistent Bayern - Kimmich
    IRELAND
    'The gang saved my life. If it weren’t for them lads, I’d be dead by now'
    'The gang saved my life. If it weren’t for them lads, I’d be dead by now'
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie