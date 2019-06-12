We’re going minute-by-minute as Ireland aim to close out their pool campaign with a win.
Liveblog
Here’s how the teams are set out for this afternoon.
Ireland have an injury list now turned up to 11.
Italy, who ran England extremely close last time out, have made six changes after that one-point loss.
Ireland U20
15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)
14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)
13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster) Captain
12. Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)
11. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)
10. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)
9. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)
1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)
2. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
3. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)
4. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)
5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)
6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)
7. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
8. Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster)
Replacements:
16. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)
17. Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)
18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)
19. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht
20. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)
21. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)
22. Luke Clohessy (Shannon/Munster) *
24. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)
25. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)
26. David Ryan (UCD/Leinster) *
27. Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD/Leinster) *
28. Max O’Reilly (Dublin University/Leinster) *
Italy U20
15 Ange Capuozza (Grenoble Espoirs)
14 Jacopo Trulla (Valsugana Rugby Padova)
13 Federico Mori (Etruscan Rugby)
12 Damiano Mazza (Kawasaki Calvisano Robot)
11 Cristian Lai (7 Fradis Rugby)
10 Paolo Garbisi (Mogliano Rugby 1969)
9 Alessandro Fusco (Rugby Napoli Afragola)
1 Lorenzo Michelini (Edinol Biella Rugby)
2 Niccolò Taddia (FEMI-CZ Rovigo)
3 Matteo Nocera (Fiamme Oro Rugby)
4 Nicolare Stoian (Rugby Anzio)
5 Thomas Parolo (FEMI-CZ Rovigo)
6 Angelo Maurizi (Ione Rugby L’Aquila)
7 Davide Ruggeri (Rugby Como) – Captain
8 Antoine Koffi (Kawasaki Calvisano Robot)
Replacements
Good afternoon, rugby fans.
On this day of massive, if not unexpected, coaching announcements you are very welcome along to our live updates from Ireland U20s’ final World Cup Pool B match against their counterparts from Italy.
If you’re still stuck in work and not yet planted in front of a screen, don’t worry. You still have time to change your circumstance before the 14.30 kick-off on eir Sport 1.
That broadcaster have been ramping up the mood by showing us a re-run of Saturday’s Ireland v Australia match. Stewart Moore has just run in a cracking try, so we’re gonna turn it off now assuming it all turned out fine in the end.
