Here’s how the teams are set out for this afternoon.

Ireland have an injury list now turned up to 11.

Italy, who ran England extremely close last time out, have made six changes after that one-point loss.

Ireland U20

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster) Captain

12. Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

11. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

10. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

9. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

3. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

4. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)

5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

7. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

8. Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)

17. Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)

19. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht

20. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

21. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

22. Luke Clohessy (Shannon/Munster) *

24. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

25. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

26. David Ryan (UCD/Leinster) *

27. Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD/Leinster) *

28. Max O’Reilly (Dublin University/Leinster) *

Italy U20

15 Ange Capuozza (Grenoble Espoirs)

14 Jacopo Trulla (Valsugana Rugby Padova)

13 Federico Mori (Etruscan Rugby)

12 Damiano Mazza (Kawasaki Calvisano Robot)

11 Cristian Lai (7 Fradis Rugby)

10 Paolo Garbisi (Mogliano Rugby 1969)

9 Alessandro Fusco (Rugby Napoli Afragola)

1 Lorenzo Michelini (Edinol Biella Rugby)

2 Niccolò Taddia (FEMI-CZ Rovigo)

3 Matteo Nocera (Fiamme Oro Rugby)

4 Nicolare Stoian (Rugby Anzio)

5 Thomas Parolo (FEMI-CZ Rovigo)

6 Angelo Maurizi (Ione Rugby L’Aquila)

7 Davide Ruggeri (Rugby Como) – Captain

8 Antoine Koffi (Kawasaki Calvisano Robot)

Replacements

16 Andrej Marinello (Ruggers Tarvisium)

17 Matteo Drudi (Frascati Rugby 2015)

18 Luca Francheschetto (Rangers Vicenza)

19 Filippo Alongi (The Titans)

20 Andrea Zambonin (Rangers Rugby Vicenza)

21 Andrea Chianucci (Tuscany Airports The Medicean)

22 Mirko Finotto (Mogliano Rugby 1969)

23 Lorenzo Citton (Valsugana Rugby Padova)

24 Giacomo Da Re (Mogliano Rugby 1969)

25 Giulio Bertaccini (Rugby Parma Amateur)

26 Matteo Moscardi (FEMI-CZ Rovigo)

27 Edoardo Mastandrea (Valsugana Rugby Padova)

28 Micheal Mba (Rugby Casale)