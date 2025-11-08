LIVE: Ireland v Japan, November Test

Billy Stickland / INPHO
And here’s the Japan team:
JAPAN: Yoshitaka Yazaki; Kippei Ishida, Dylan Riley, Charlie Lawrence, Tomoki Osada; Seungsin Lee, Naoto Saitō; Kanako Kobayashi, Kenji Sato, Shūhei Takeuchi; Epineri Uluiviti, Warner Dearns (captain); Ben Gunter, Kanji Shimokawa, Faulua Makisi.
Replacements: Shodai Hirao, Ryosuke Iwaihara, Keijiro Tamefusa, Jack Cornelsen, Michael Leitch, Shinobu Fujiwara, Shinya Komura, Yuya Hirose.
Here’s how Ireland have been named to line out:
IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Tommy O’Brien. Tom Farrell, Robbie Henshaw, Jacob Stockdale; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Nick Timoney, Caelan Doris (captain).
Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast, Jack Conan, Caolin Blade, Sam Prendergast, Jimmy O’Brien.
Hello all.
Welcome back to the continuation of Ireland’s Autumn International Series. We hope you’ve rinsed out the badness of last week’s disappointing result against New Zealand as Ireland get ready to go again today at the Aviva Stadium.
Japan are in town and Andy Farrell will be hoping to produce a big response in front of a home crowd. Eddie Jones’ side are also coming into this tie on the back of a loss to South Africa last weekend so it’s all nicely poised for the 12.40pm kick-off. Today’s game is live on RTÉ and TNT, and we’ll be bringing you through all the updates live from the Aviva.
As always, Murray Kinsella and Ciarán Kennedy will be providing in-depth coverage from the game too.
We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few moments along with any late team changes that may occur, so do stay with us.
Both teams are well into their warm-ups. It’s a gorgeous day in Dublin. Not a touch a breeze and blue skies above. Great conditions for great rugby.
Hopefully!
We’ve got TONNES of pre-match reading for you to get your teeth into
Ready to rock!
