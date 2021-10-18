Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland legend retires after 13 years and 206 caps

Lizzie Colvin has confirmed she is calling it a day.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Oct 2021, 2:30 PM
Lizzie Colvin (file pic).
Image: Frank Uijlenbroek
Image: Frank Uijlenbroek

IRELAND STAR LIZZIE Holden (née Colvin) has confirmed her retirement from international hockey.

The 31-year-old brings to an end a remarkable 13-year career that encompassed a World Cup silver, an Olympic appearance and 206 caps.

“I always felt the Olympics was going to be my last dance,” the midfielder said. “I had gone back and forth in my head for a long time but I think it is the right time for me to step away.  

“We were so intense as a team for so long and we would spend weeks together on tour. I’m just sad that I don’t get to see my friends every day now. 

“I feel that I have finished my career on a high and having spent the time thinking about this decision, I’ve had an opportunity to reminisce about so many good memories over the years with current and past players and I’ve made life-long friends. I’ve been very lucky to travel around the world and share such unique experiences with a great group of people.”

The Armagh native paid tribute to both her family and employers, DWF solicitors, for helping to pursue her dreams.

 “I could not have played hockey as long as I have without the support of my family, friends and my husband, Matt. I can never thank him enough for all the sacrifices he has had to make for me. Now that I’ve retired, we’ve never spent this much time together, but I’m excited for the next chapter in our lives, whatever that will be!”  

