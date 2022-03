18 mins ago

Another international friendly for the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Stephen Kenny’s side welcome Lithuania to Dublin, having drawn 2-2 with Belgium – the world’s top-ranked side – on Saturday.

The big question tonight is can Ireland live with the favourites tag, as they look to continue their positive run? They’re currently unbeaten in seven games.

Kick-off is 7.45pm, with live coverage available on Sky Sports Arena.