This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Another encouraging weekend as Ireland finish sixth at London 7s

Anthony Eddy’s side fell short to New Zealand in the fifth place play-off at Twickenham.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 26 May 2019, 9:25 PM
56 minutes ago 1,927 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4654725
Ireland were beaten by New Zealand in the fifth place play-off.
Ireland were beaten by New Zealand in the fifth place play-off.
Ireland were beaten by New Zealand in the fifth place play-off.

IRELAND FINISHED THEIR encouraging run at the London 7s in sixth place, after losing 35-14 to New Zealand in the 5th place play-off at Twickenham this evening.

Anthony Eddy’s side fell short at the quarter-final stage, defeated by Olympic champions and eventual London 7s winners Fiji, but with their confidence boosted yet again after beating Canada, they produced a courageous — and improved — performance against the All Blacks.

Beaten 34-7 when the sides met in the pool stages, Ireland showed further encouraging sides today but the Kiwis dominated throughout.

Eddy’s charges started brightest as Terry Kennedy crossed in the third minute and that was then converted, but New Zealand bit back for a 14-7 half-time lead.

Captain Billy Dardis soon drew level, but the All Blacks scored three more tries to finish strongly. On another positive note though, Lansdowne winger Peter Sullivan earned his debut; Ireland’s third of the weekend.

Overall, it was an extremely positive tournament performance for Eddy’s young guns with wins over England and Scotland on Saturday seeing them into the last-eight stages. 

They picked up 12 World Series points for their efforts across the water, and attention now switches to the Paris 7s next weekend as preparation for the Olympic qualifiers ramps up.

There, they find themselves in Pool A alongside Fiji, Argentina and England.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie