Gaby Lewis: Ireland's captain scored 44 runs in defeat (file photo). Seb Daly/SPORTSFILE
FreeCricket

Ireland let dream start at Cricket World Cup qualifiers slip through their fingers

Ireland must finish in the top two to qualify for the World Cup in India later this year.
5.37pm, 9 Apr 2025

Pakistan Women 217 (49 overs)
Ireland Women 179 (44 overs)

Pakistan Women won by 38 runs

IRELAND WERE left to wonder what might have been as they saw a promising lead against hosts Pakistan collapse in their opening match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Ed Joyce’s side started brightly and were firmly on track to chase down their target of 218 when captain Gaby Lewis was bowled lbw to put them on 96-2.

They continued to build and after Leah Paul’s dismissal left them on 153-5 with 77 balls remaining, still needed just 65 runs to shock their hosts and get the tournament off to a dream start.

But with Player of the Match Diana Baig (4-35) in lethal form with the ball, Ireland coughed up those final five wickets across the middle and lower order for a paltry 26.

It was a disappointing end to a day which started with much promise when Ireland put Pakistan in to bat and Jane Maguire (3-33) and Kelly (2-34) impressed in attack.

An equally imposing test awaits in Ireland’s second game on Friday, where they will face a West Indies looking to bounce back from their own defeat to Scotland (5.30am start Irish time).

The top two teams from the six-team tournament qualify for the World Cup which will be played in India in September and October.

