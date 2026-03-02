Five-goal Ireland start Hockey World Cup qualifier event with big win

Ireland 5

Malaysia 0

IN THEIR OPENING game of the qualifier event for the 2026 Hockey World Cup, Ireland proved too strong for Malaysia but lacked a clinical edge throughout much of the game in Santiago, Chile.

Having just beaten Australia last month to register their first FIH Pro League victory, the

Green Machine began in frustrating fashion with loose passing against the side ranked 21st in the world.

The Green Machine, currently ranked 13th, eventually managed their first goal in the 21st

minute from an excellent Katie Mullan deflection off her backhand side as Ireland took

advantage of the numerical advantage from a Malaysia green card.

When these two sides last met in 2019, Mullan remarkably was the last Irish player to make the scoresheet seven years previous.

It was Caoimhe Perdue who netted next from a well worked penalty corner variation just six minutes before halftime as Malaysian indiscipline began to give Ireland a distinct advantage.

Sarah McCauley scored not long after in the second half from an incredible tomahawk strike to beat goalkeeper Siti Nasir. For added impressiveness, McCauley had also expertly trapped a Roisin Upton aerial almost on the half-volley to collect the ball just moments before.

Ireland soon had their fourth when Michelle Carey found the backboard only three minutes later, then Upton added herself to the scoresheet when she flicked one past in a penalty corner.

Upton almost had a second when she took a penalty stroke late in the game but could only find the crossbar.

During the match Charlotte Begg reached 50 international caps, however Gareth Grundie

will certainly look to lift their performance having struggled with their passing through

Malaysia’s low block.

Ireland Women next play Japan tomorrow as they look to secure their spot at the 2026

Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands this coming August.

Player of the Match: Michelle Carey

IRELAND: E Murphy; S McAuley, M Carey, R Upton, N Carey, K Mullan, H McLoughlin, S Torrans, E Curran, C Beggs, L Mulcahy. Rolling subs: S Hawkshaw (capt), C Perdue, C Hamill, H Micklem, A Handcock, J McMaster, E Kealy.

MALAYSIA: S Nasir; D Abang, J Din (capt), S Mohd, N Azhar, I Effarizal, F Sukri, K Mohd, N Zulkifli, N Syafi, N Ali. Rolling subs: Z Muhamad, S Mohd, Z Hartomo, N Mohd, S Shaikh, N Mohammed, N Zainal.