HEAD COACH NEIL Doak has named his Ireland Men’s U20s squad for Wednesday’s game in the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship against New Zealand.
The game takes place at 17.00 (Irish time) in Calvisano. To reach the semi-finals this time, Ireland need to overhaul the Junior All Blacks at the top of Pool B, which means winning with a bonus point or winning and restricting New Zealand to a maximum of one bonus point.
There are four changes to the starting XV from the loss to Italy last Friday. Conor Kennelly starts in the second row while Oisin Minogue, who scored the last minute try against Italy coming in to the back row. Jonny Scott comes into the centre and Daniel Green starts at full back.
Ireland U20s
15. Daniel Green (Queens University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
14. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)
13. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
12. Jonny Scott (Banbridge/Ulster)
11. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)
9. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
1. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
Ireland U20 team named for All-Blacks test on Wednesday
Ireland U20s
Replacements:
