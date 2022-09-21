Ireland to play Norway and Malta in November

IRELAND WILL PLAY two international friendlies in November, it has been announced today.

Stephen Kenny’s side are set to host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 17 November, before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta three days later.

None of the three nations have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on 20 November, and these will be Ireland’s final fixtures of 2022.

Norway, who boast the likes of Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, are ranked 36th in the Fifa World Rankings (11 places ahead of Ireland), while Malta sit in 169th position.

The Boys in Green are currently preparing for the upcoming Nations League matches against Scotland and Armenia.

