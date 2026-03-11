Ireland's November Nations Championship schedule confirmed

IRELAND’S NOVEMBER NATIONS Championship schedule has been confirmed.

November will see Argentina, Fiji and South Africa visit Dublin as part of the new tournament’s northern series.

The previously confirmed southern series sees Ireland take on Australia, Japan and New Zealand in July.

Following the conclusion of the northern series games, Ireland will travel to London for the Nations Championship finals weekend, where their opposition will be determined by their place in the northern hemisphere table.

First up for Ireland in November will be Argentina on Friday, 6 November.

The following weekend, it is the turn of Fiji, on Saturday, 14 November.

The headlining act though, is reigning world champions South Africa. The Springboks are scheduled to face Andy Farrell’s men on Saturday, 21 November.

Ireland’s Nations Championship fixtures

Southern Series:

Australia v Ireland, Saturday, 4 July , Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Japan v Ireland, Saturday, 11 July, TBC

New Zealand v Ireland, Saturday, 18 July, Eden Park, Auckland

Northern Series:

Ireland v Argentina, Friday, 6 November, Aviva Stadium

Ireland v Fiji, Saturday, 14 November, Aviva Stadium

Ireland v South Africa, Saturday, 21 November, Aviva Stadium

Grand Finals Weekend:

27-29 November, Allianz Stadium, London

Updated at 10.29am