Ireland's November Nations Championship schedule confirmed

IRELAND’S NOVEMBER NATIONS Championship schedule has been confirmed.
November will see Argentina, Fiji and South Africa visit Dublin as part of the new tournament’s northern series.
The previously confirmed southern series sees Ireland take on Australia, Japan and New Zealand in July.
Following the conclusion of the northern series games, Ireland will travel to London for the Nations Championship finals weekend, where their opposition will be determined by their place in the northern hemisphere table.
First up for Ireland in November will be Argentina on Friday, 6 November.
The following weekend, it is the turn of Fiji, on Saturday, 14 November.
The headlining act though, is reigning world champions South Africa. The Springboks are scheduled to face Andy Farrell’s men on Saturday, 21 November.
Ireland’s Nations Championship fixtures
Southern Series:
Australia v Ireland, Saturday, 4 July , Allianz Stadium, Sydney
Japan v Ireland, Saturday, 11 July, TBC
New Zealand v Ireland, Saturday, 18 July, Eden Park, Auckland
Northern Series:
Ireland v Argentina, Friday, 6 November, Aviva Stadium
Ireland v Fiji, Saturday, 14 November, Aviva Stadium
Ireland v South Africa, Saturday, 21 November, Aviva Stadium
Updated at 10.29am
