Monday 19 September 2022
Ireland defender Omobamidele ruled out of Scotland and Armenia matches

The Norwich player has been replaced in the squad by Liam Scales.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Sep 2022, 11:18 AM
Ireland's Andrew Omobamidele.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ANDREW OMOBAMIDELE HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming fixtures against Scotland and Armenia.

The Norwich City defender picked up a groin injury in a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, and will miss the two Uefa Nations League fixtures as a result.

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales has been called up to take Omobamidele’s place in the squad, and reported for training in Dublin this morning.

Ireland take on Scotland in Glasgow on Saturday, before welcoming Armenia to the Aviva Stadium next Tuesday. 

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is also without Adam Idah, who is out with a knee injury, and defender Enda Stevens, who is sidelined with a calf issue.

