The player ratings as Ireland survive seesaw battle with Wales

Backs

Jamie Osborne — 7: After a couple of early wobbles and a blown try-scoring chance for Garry Ringrose in the first half, Osborne was an altogether more composed presence in the second. His try was a walk-in but more impressive was his mopping up of the backfield and defensive shift, which included a joint effort with Mack Hansen to just about deny Ellis Mee late on.

Mack Hansen — 7: Was in a noticeably demonic mood, throwing his shoulder into counter-rucks and making a big early hit off the line on Welsh talisman Jac Morgan. Excellent in the kick-chase and see above on his joint effort to prevent debutant Mee.

Garry Ringrose — 4: His 20-minute red card was a mistake that Ireland could scarcely afford given the nature of the game at that point, and it proved costly even after the break. A rare mental error by Ringrose who had otherwise contributed positively, including with a tidy grubber up the right edge which resulted in the 50-22 from which Jack Conan opened the scoring.

Robbie Henshaw — 8: Gave it absolute socks on either side of the ball on a day when Ireland badly needed such belligerence in the collision. Earned a big jackal penalty on 50 minutes to subdue the relentless Welsh. The busiest back in the loose with 10 carries and 14 tackles. One of those hits again stymied Welsh momentum with the game in the balance towards the end.

James Lowe — 7: On a day in which he was, by his standards, quiet with ball in hand, he still provided the aerial assist for Jamie Osborne’s score and took a lot of pressure off Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast with several excellent exit kicks. Couldn’t have done anything about Tom Rogers’ finish down his wing — Wales had stretched Ireland to breaking point.

Sam Prendergast — 7: A couple of mistakes in possession, sure, but produced far more good than bad in attack. His 50-22 spiral was a throwback to an era before which he was born and it allowed Ireland to draw level from virtually nothing. Lack of power in defence is going to be exploited on occasion — it was today, more so than against England or Scotland. Went six-from-nine from the tee but made the majority of the psychological ‘big ones’, including the monster lead kick from halfway.

Jamison Gibson-Park — 8: The official man of the match and no arguments here, albeit Taulupe Faletau was surely the frontrunner while the game hung in the balance. Gibson-Park perhaps didn’t have as many massive moments, particularly in defence, as was the case against Scotland (at least on first viewing) — but when Ireland’s scrum-half plays to his baseline, which is basically now an 8, he’s a cut above the majority of players on the field.

Forwards

Andrew Porter — 6: Got on the wrong side of referee Christophe Ridley at scrum-time, although the first of two penalties conceded on his side looked a coin-toss. Made a whopping 15 tackles but not quite as impactful in the loose overall as he is most weeks.

Dan Sheehan (captain) — 6: Uncharacteristically sloppy on a couple of occasions with ball in hand. Never quite got going in the carry but produced a superb piece of defensive cover with the ball going the other way as Ellis Mee chipped behind into dangerous territory in the first half. Like Gibson-Park, his baseline is an 8. Sheehan was well shy of that high benchmark without actually being bad, and it’s worth remembering that he’s still getting back up to full speed from his ACL injury.

Thomas Clarkson — 5: Found himself under too much pressure in the scrum, with the set-piece immediately improving upon Finlay Bealham’s introduction (and as Wales made their own front-row changes, to be fair to Clarkson). A learning experience for the 25-year-old Leinster man, which was surely the point of his start.

Joe McCarthy — 7: Was destructive in general but made only four carries which is below his batting average. Put in some massive hits and was a menace at the breakdown. Frustrated to see a brilliant maul intervention pulled back due to his own marginal infringement at the lineout.

Tadhg Beirne — 7: Big defensive effort, particularly at the Welsh breakdown where he helped to blow them off their own ball on two occasions. Excellent on Irish ball in the lineout.

Peter O’Mahony — 7: Led the team with 19 tackles and took the fight to Wales during the third quarter especially. The intangibles are tough to quantify in player ratings but on a day when heads spun for 80-odd minutes, O’Mahony — somewhat hilariously — felt like a calming presence with every involvement.

Josh van der Flier — 8: They won’t be attributed to him but he was key to two turnovers on the ground as he cleared house at the Welsh breakdown. Made nine carries and 13 tackles but was also sharp to an overthrown Welsh lineout as well as virtually everything else.

Jack Conan — 8: Exceptional finish on the stretch for the game’s opening score. So powerful in the carry without making huge ground statistically, instead just offering an ideal platform for Gibson-Park and co. just beyond the gain-line. Was tracking towards crazy numbers with 10 carries and 10 tackles in just over 40 minutes on the field. A huge loss to Ireland when he limped off.

Replacements

Gus McCarthy (Sheehan 74′) — n/a

Jack Boyle (Porter 70′) — n/a

Finlay Bealham (Clarkson 48′) — 8: Materially changed the game upon his introduction, not only in bringing Ireland up to par — and beyond — at scrum-time but with a couple of booming carries, one of which began the sequence that led to Osborne’s try.

James Ryan (McCarthy 41′/64′) — 7: Brought a kind of maniacal intensity to the breakdown when Ireland needed it in the final quarter. Put in a couple of huge defensive hits, too.

Ryan Baird (Conan 43′) — 6: Out of position upon his introduction for Conan and didn’t quite make the late-notice impact for which he would have hoped. Tidy in the lineout and we can forgive the neck-roll penalty as Ireland would have lost the ball on the ground without it.

Conor Murray (Gibson-Park 78′) — n/a

Jack Crowley (Hansen 72′) — n/a

Bundee Aki (Ringrose 51′) — 8: There’s a strong case to be made that Ireland wouldn’t have won this game without Aki. His jackal penalty on halfway on 68 minutes yielded the three points with which Ireland took the lead which they never relinquished. Aki entered the field with the mindset of a sicko and he left it looking like one. A selfless, vicious half hour by the Connacht man.