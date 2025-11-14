More Stories
The very clever front page of today's Irish Daily Star.
'Slick as a Parrott': Here's how Ireland's papers have reacted to last night's famous win

Today’s tabloids took their chance to mark a famous night.
8.52am, 14 Nov 2025

THERE WERE INCREDIBLE scenes in the Aviva Stadium last night as Ireland pulled off a surprise win against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Dubliner Troy Parrott netted two goals in what is likely to go down as a famous 2-0 win over the fifth best placed team in world soccer.

And plenty of the country’s newspapers have found a way to mark the night.

As seen above, the Irish Daily Star found a way to include both Ronaldo’s sending off and Parrott on its front page.

Elsewhere, The Herald and the Irish Daily Mirror found similar inspiration.

