'Slick as a Parrott': Here's how Ireland's papers have reacted to last night's famous win

THERE WERE INCREDIBLE scenes in the Aviva Stadium last night as Ireland pulled off a surprise win against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

Dubliner Troy Parrott netted two goals in what is likely to go down as a famous 2-0 win over the fifth best placed team in world soccer.

And plenty of the country’s newspapers have found a way to mark the night.

As seen above, the Irish Daily Star found a way to include both Ronaldo’s sending off and Parrott on its front page.

Elsewhere, The Herald and the Irish Daily Mirror found similar inspiration.

Written by Eoghan Dalton and posted on TheJournal.ie