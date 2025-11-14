The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
'Slick as a Parrott': Here's how Ireland's papers have reacted to last night's famous win
THERE WERE INCREDIBLE scenes in the Aviva Stadium last night as Ireland pulled off a surprise win against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.
Dubliner Troy Parrott netted two goals in what is likely to go down as a famous 2-0 win over the fifth best placed team in world soccer.
And plenty of the country’s newspapers have found a way to mark the night.
As seen above, the Irish Daily Star found a way to include both Ronaldo’s sending off and Parrott on its front page.
Elsewhere, The Herald and the Irish Daily Mirror found similar inspiration.
Written by Eoghan Dalton and posted on TheJournal.ie
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Front Pages Soccer