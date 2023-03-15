Henshaw and Baird set to start in Ireland's Grand Slam showdown

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell is set to bring Robbie Henshaw, Ryan Baird, and Jamison Gibson-Park into his starting XV for Saturday’s Grand Slam showdown with England at the Aviva Stadium.

Meanwhile, there is growing optimism that number eight Caelan Doris and hooker Dan Sheehan could be fit to start for Ireland this weekend.

Both players were forced off in the first half of the Scotland game, Doris with a hip complaint and Sheehan with a shoulder issue, but reports on that duo in recent days have been relatively positive. They were pictured training with Ireland at today’s session and Farrell would dearly love to have those two key men fit to start against the English.

Outside centre Garry Ringrose was ruled out of the clash on Monday after suffering a nasty head injury in last weekend’s win over Scotland, with Henshaw now expected to come into the number 13 shirt and start alongside Bundee Aki.

The Aki-Henshaw partnership is a proven one and the latter will be excited to get an opportunity to start for the first time in this year’s championship, having missed the earlier rounds as he recovered from a wrist injury.

With Iain Henderson having been ruled out with the fractured forearm he suffered against Scotland, the dynamic Baird is expected to be promoted into Ireland’s starting second row.

23-year-old Baird has had an impressive impact off the bench for Ireland in their last two games against Italy and Scotland, meaning he looks set for what would be just his third Test start.

Ireland boss Farrell could also make a change that isn’t forced by injury, with scrum-half Gibson-Park having pressed his claims with an impactful appearance as a replacement last time out. He looks likely to get his first start of this Six Nations against England.

Conor Murray has had a good championship but key man Gibson-Park made his return from injury against the Scots and could swap places with Murray, who has impressed off the Irish bench in the past.

It remains to be seen if replacement hooker Rónan Kelleher recovers to feature on the bench again after he also suffered a shoulder injury against the Scots, but the prognosis on the Leinster man seemed less positive this week.

Given the injuries in the starting side, Ireland’s bench is set for a few changes too, with Kieran Treadwell the favourite to cover the second row, while the experienced Rob Herring provides a strong option if Kelleher isn’t fit. The number 23 shirt has been hotly contested all championship, with Stuart McCloskey, Jimmy O’Brien, and Jordan Larmour among the possibilities for that spot this weekend.

Farrell is due to officially name his Ireland matchday squad at 3.30pm tomorrow.

Possible Ireland XV (v England):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ryan Baird

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris