Tomorrow in Cardiff is a big day for Ireland's front row stocks

TOMORROW IS A big day for Ireland’s front row depth chart.

After four promising caps off the bench, tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson gets his first Ireland start on the same day he turns 25.

On the other side of the scrum, 22-year-old loosehead Jack Boyle is set to win his first Ireland cap against Wales after impressing behind the scenes as well as with Leinster, while 21-year-old hooker Gus McCarthy is also included on the bench.

Both Clarkson, Boyle, and McCarthy were named as development players for Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series last year but ended up being kept on much longer than what was supposed to be just a week of training.

Indeed, injuries to Tadhg Furlong and Tom O’Toole meant Clarkson won his first two caps as a replacement against Argentina and Fiji, doing well enough to hold onto his place for this Six Nations.

Furlong is still injured and O’Toole missed the opening rounds of the championship due to suspension, so Clarkson has kept his foot on the accelerator by backing up Finlay Bealham before being rotated into the starting side for tomorrow’s clash with Wales.

It was a similar story for McCarthy in November as injuries at hooker opened the door for him to make a try-scoring first start against Fiji before adding another try off the bench against Australia. Now, he gets his Six Nations debut.

“It’s one thing playing in November internationals, but it’s another thing getting the experience of playing in the Millennium Stadium with the roof closed in a Six Nations game,” said Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby yesterday.

“Until you get those chances, you don’t really know and I think that’s the excitement of what we have selected.”

Clarkson will scrummage opposite Leicester Tigers loosehead Nicky Smith, while Boyle is likely to be up against Scarlets tighthead Henry Thomas when he gets on.

Jack Boyle is set for his debut off the bench. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Boyle also impressed in Ireland camp last November but has had to wait until now for his debut as Easterby selected 37-year-old Healy as the loosehead cover for Andrew Porter in the two Six Nations games up until now.

Easterby was impressed with Boyle’s performance for Leinster last Friday in the Six Nations fallow weekend and will now give him his shot against Wales.

“I thought he was brilliant in the game in the Ospreys last weekend but he has been in and around the squad for a while,” said Easterby.

“He’s seen other guys get capped, guys who he’s close to, so he has bid his time, he’s taken his opportunity in training, he’s learning from great people in his position, learning against tightheads in training, working with Fogs [scrum coach John Fogarty].

“He has impressed everyone with his attitude and his enthusiasm. I think it’s the perfect time for him to get an opportunity to play in a massive game. He’s still young, he’s still learning the ropes of that position but we feel he has grown and come into camp this year with a real positive attitude about learning and getting better.”

Clarkson, McCarthy, Boyle might shoot the lights out tomorrow but Easterby did point out that these are still early days, especially given that many props come into their prime later than players in other positions.

Clarkson has only started two Champions Cup games for Leinster, while Boyle has had just one start for the province in that competition. McCarthy has yet to start in the Champions Cup.

So Easterby believes it’s vital they continue to learn from the likes of Healy, who is Ireland’s all-time most capped player.

“Cian is with us, he brings so much experience to what Jack can do, to what Ports does, but also on the other side, how he scrummages against Thomas Clarkson, Finlay and Tadhg when he’s with us.

“So I think there’s a nice balance to that team and the front row in particular. It’s a continual development process. Some of those players might never….it might take three, four, five years to really grasp what it is to be an international prop. Under the guidance of Fogs, they’re doing a pretty good job at the moment.”

Gus McCarthy will come off the bench in Cardiff. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Easterby also pointed out that Bealham’s experience as the back-up tighthead could be important as he teams up with Boyle and McCarthy in the replacement front row.

For these young players, nailing tomorrow’s big chance is all that will be in their thoughts but Fogarty, Easterby, and co. will be watching for the signs that they’re ready to kick on and eventually become the next 50-cap front row.

“They have to be durable,” said Easterby of what separates props who get a handful of caps and those who stick around.

“They have to be adaptable because the game, I think at the scrum in particular, there’s always changes around some of the laws and they have to be flexible and adaptable.

“You look at someone like Cian who has been the stand-out prop probably in world rugby over the last 12, 13 years. He’s been incredibly durable and looked after himself in a position where you’re constantly under pressure physically because of the strains and the stresses of scrums.

“So I think part of it is that physical strength that you need but also the mental strength that props have. The really good ones that go on and win many caps is because they’ve got that physical strength but they’ve also got that mental strength of… sometimes you might lose a scrum but it’s how you figure it out and the next one, how do you win that?

“With a prop, in particular, there are individual battles and that work as a combination as a three and a five with the second row so there’s loads of nuances and little things that go on with that that take time.”