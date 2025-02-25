IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday in the wake of being sent off in Saturday’s Six Nations win over Wales.
The Leinster back saw red after he making a dangerous challenge in the first half of the 27-18 victory in Cardiff.
He initially received a yellow card but it was upgraded for red after a bunker review.
It was confirmed this morning that Ringrose ‘will attend an independent disciplinary hearing’ on Thursday morning at 9am.
Advertisement
He received the red card by referee Christophe Ridley, ‘for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously)’.
He will attend the hearing via video conference before an independent disciplinary committee consisting of Matthew Weaver – Chair (England), joined by Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and Leon Lloyd (England).
Related Reads
'The anthem was quite emotional, that got to me a good bit'
France heavyweight Meafou doubtful for Ireland showdown due to lung infection
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland's Ringrose to face hearing on Thursday after red card against Wales
IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday in the wake of being sent off in Saturday’s Six Nations win over Wales.
The Leinster back saw red after he making a dangerous challenge in the first half of the 27-18 victory in Cardiff.
He initially received a yellow card but it was upgraded for red after a bunker review.
It was confirmed this morning that Ringrose ‘will attend an independent disciplinary hearing’ on Thursday morning at 9am.
He received the red card by referee Christophe Ridley, ‘for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously)’.
He will attend the hearing via video conference before an independent disciplinary committee consisting of Matthew Weaver – Chair (England), joined by Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and Leon Lloyd (England).
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Six Nations Discipline Garry Ringrose Ireland Rugby