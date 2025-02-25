Ireland's Ringrose to face hearing on Thursday after red card against Wales

IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday in the wake of being sent off in Saturday’s Six Nations win over Wales.

The Leinster back saw red after he making a dangerous challenge in the first half of the 27-18 victory in Cardiff.

He initially received a yellow card but it was upgraded for red after a bunker review.

It was confirmed this morning that Ringrose ‘will attend an independent disciplinary hearing’ on Thursday morning at 9am.

He received the red card by referee Christophe Ridley, ‘for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously)’.

He will attend the hearing via video conference before an independent disciplinary committee consisting of Matthew Weaver – Chair (England), joined by Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and Leon Lloyd (England).