Advertisement
More Stories
Garry Ringrose. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
FreeDiscipline

Ireland's Ringrose to face hearing on Thursday after red card against Wales

He will attend the hearing via video conference before an independent disciplinary committee.
10.28am, 25 Feb 2025
30

IRELAND CENTRE GARRY Ringrose will face a disciplinary hearing on Thursday in the wake of being sent off in Saturday’s Six Nations win over Wales.

The Leinster back saw red after he making a dangerous challenge in the first half of the 27-18 victory in Cardiff.

He initially received a yellow card but it was upgraded for red after a bunker review.

It was confirmed this morning that Ringrose ‘will attend an independent disciplinary hearing’ on Thursday morning at 9am.

He received the red card by referee Christophe Ridley, ‘for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously)’.

He will attend the hearing via video conference before an independent disciplinary committee consisting of Matthew Weaver – Chair (England), joined by Stefan Terblanche (South Africa) and Leon Lloyd (England).

Related Reads
'The anthem was quite emotional, that got to me a good bit'
France heavyweight Meafou doubtful for Ireland showdown due to lung infection

Author
View 30 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
30 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie