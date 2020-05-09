The great Irish rugby captains quiz

IN A PREVIOUS life (i.e: earlier this year) captaincy of the Irish rugby team was a hot button topic. Would Pete get the nod? Was it too soon for James Ryan? Or was it time to formalise Johnny Sexton’s position as creative director?

No, yes and yes were Andy Farrell’s answers, but Covid-19 came along and both coach and captain were denied a clean run through a first campaign at the helm. But we can still look back through the archive* of the great and the few, the skippers who have led Ireland on the international stage.

See how many you can nail (taking into account that appearances as captain, for these purposes, only count from the start).

Brian O'Driscoll, by a long way, has the most appearances as captain of the Ireland rugby team. But who is second? Willie John McBride Rory Best

Keith Wood Paul O'Connell Which of these Ireland captains has not led the Lions Test side? Peter O'Mahony Tom Kiernan

Ciaran Fitzgerald Keith Wood Brian O'Driscoll led Ireland a whopping 83 times. Against what team did he score the last of his 46 tries? Wales England

France Italy Of these hardy four, who led Ireland as captain on the most occasions? Simon Best Reggie Corrigan

Anthony Foley Simon Easterby And who had the fewest outings as skipper from this selection? Terry Kingston David Humphreys

Mick Galwey Willie Anderson No shortage of leaders in the 80s. Which of these men led Ireland most often? Donal Lenihan Fergus Slattery

Ciaran Fitzgerald Philip Matthews Ronan O'Gara scored over a thousand points in 128 Tests, but how many times did he captain Ireland? Never Once

Twice Ten A big honour in any era, which of these men has captained Ireland most? Sean O'Brien Jack Kyle

Rhys Ruddock Mike Gibson The youngest ever Ireland captain was a strapping 20-year-old called John Ross in 1896. Who is the youngest man to lead Ireland in the professional era? Peter O'Mahony Paul O'Connell

Brian O'Driscoll Niall Hogan Lastly, who won more starts as captain of these four? Jamie Heaslip Michael Bradley

*The archive is ESPN’s historical stats and any complaints should be directed their way.