World Rugby confirms details of new Nations Championship

WORLD RUGBY HAVE confirmed details of the new Nations Championship competition, which will kick-off in July 2026.
The biennial Nations Championship will see two groups of teams competing in a Northern versus Southern Hemisphere tournament format to be played across six rounds, with three fixtures in July and again in November.
The Northern Hemisphere teams will be Ireland, England, France, Italy, Scotland and Wales, with the Southern Hemisphere group made up of the SANZAAR nations: Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and joined by two invitational teams: Japan and Fiji.
Next year’s Nations Championship fixtures will see Ireland travel to play Australia, Japan, and New Zealand in July, with Argentina, Fiji, and South Africa then coming to Dublin in November.
The competition will culminate in a finals weekend, consisting of three days of double headers at Allianz Stadium in London.
The final will be played between the top ranked team from the Northern Hemisphere group and the top ranked side from the Southern Hemisphere.
Venues have yet to be confirmed for next year’s fixtures.
