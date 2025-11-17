More Stories
Ireland's opening fixture will be against Australia. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Freenorth v south

World Rugby confirms details of new Nations Championship

Ireland travel to play Australia, Japan, and New Zealand in July, with Argentina, Fiji, and South Africa coming to Dublin in November.
9.44am, 17 Nov 2025
5

WORLD RUGBY HAVE confirmed details of the new Nations Championship competition, which will kick-off in July 2026.

The biennial Nations Championship will see two groups of teams competing in a Northern versus Southern Hemisphere tournament format to be played across six rounds, with three fixtures in July and again in November.

champ

The Northern Hemisphere teams will be Ireland, England, France, Italy, Scotland and Wales, with the Southern Hemisphere group made up of the SANZAAR nations: Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and joined by two invitational teams: Japan and Fiji.

Next year’s Nations Championship fixtures will see Ireland travel to play Australia, Japan, and New Zealand in July, with Argentina, Fiji, and South Africa then coming to Dublin in November.

The competition will culminate in a finals weekend, consisting of three days of double headers at Allianz Stadium in London.

The final will be played between the top ranked team from the Northern Hemisphere group and the top ranked side from the Southern Hemisphere. 

Venues have yet to be confirmed for next year’s fixtures.

Author
View 5 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
5 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie