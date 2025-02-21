Advertisement
More Stories
Hugo Lennox, file photo. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeVancouver

Ireland beaten by Australia at Canada Sevens

Hugo Lennox try not enough to get Irish back into contention
9.28pm, 21 Feb 2025

THE IRELAND MEN’S team lost to Australia on a scoreline of 17-7 at the Canada leg of the HSBC Sevens in Vancouver this evening. 

A Matthew Gonzalez try gave Australia a 5-0 half-time lead, and tries from Hayden Sargeant and James Turner (converted by Sargeant) put the Aussies 17-0 ahead. 

Hugo Lennox crossed after 14 minutes, and he converted his own try, but there would be no more inroads made to the Australian lead. 

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie