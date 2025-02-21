The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland beaten by Australia at Canada Sevens
THE IRELAND MEN’S team lost to Australia on a scoreline of 17-7 at the Canada leg of the HSBC Sevens in Vancouver this evening.
A Matthew Gonzalez try gave Australia a 5-0 half-time lead, and tries from Hayden Sargeant and James Turner (converted by Sargeant) put the Aussies 17-0 ahead.
Hugo Lennox crossed after 14 minutes, and he converted his own try, but there would be no more inroads made to the Australian lead.
