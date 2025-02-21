Ireland beaten by Australia at Canada Sevens

THE IRELAND MEN’S team lost to Australia on a scoreline of 17-7 at the Canada leg of the HSBC Sevens in Vancouver this evening.

A Matthew Gonzalez try gave Australia a 5-0 half-time lead, and tries from Hayden Sargeant and James Turner (converted by Sargeant) put the Aussies 17-0 ahead.

Hugo Lennox crossed after 14 minutes, and he converted his own try, but there would be no more inroads made to the Australian lead.