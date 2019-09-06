This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 6 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A win over Wales will send Ireland to Japan as the world's number 1 team

That’d be nice, wouldn’t it?

By Sean Farrell Friday 6 Sep 2019, 11:27 AM
22 minutes ago 1,048 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4798263
CJ Stander and Cian Healy lifting a line-out in training.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
CJ Stander and Cian Healy lifting a line-out in training.
CJ Stander and Cian Healy lifting a line-out in training.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE TOP SPOT in the World Rugby rankings will likely change hands again this weekend, with both Ireland and Wales capable of over-taking New Zealand.

The All Blacks currently lead the way having regained their long-held top spot last week, but up against 15th-ranked Tonga in Hamilton tomorrow, they will not be able to improve their standing before Japan 2019 kicks off on 20 September.

Ireland will take over at the summit for the start of the tournament if they can beat Warren Gatland’s side in Dublin by any margin.

Wales can return to number one if they beat Joe Schmidt’s side by more than 15 points. 

A draw, or a Welsh win by a margin less than 15 would see the All Blacks remain on the perch when the World Cup kicks off in two weeks’ time.

If Ireland were to suffer another confidence blow and lose at home to the Grand Slam champions then they would slide down from their current position in second.

England can only replace them in that spot if both Ireland and New Zealand lose at home.

Pre-RWC Tests this weekend (current ranking in brackets)

Japan (10) v South Africa (5)

Scotland (7) v Georgia (12)

England (3) v Italy (13)

New Zealand (1) v Tonga (15)

Australia (6) v Samoa (16)

Ireland (2) v Wales (4)

Canada (21) v USA (14)

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman make the case for Ireland winning… and tanking at the Rugby World Cup, as we gear up for Wales again: 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie