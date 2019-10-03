4 mins ago

Okay, no time to stay reeling and re-pressing the big red World Cup Panic Button over and over again. There’s an 80-minute contest ahead with five points at stake and, almost as importantly, a chance to re-right the ship, get back on the horse, stick the foot back on the rabbit or whatever your preferred idiom / Eddie-ism is for this situation.

A bonus-point win can put Ireland back on top of Pool A, and though Japan are firmly in the driver’s seat, their matches against Samoa and Scotland will pose decent hurdles to their progress.