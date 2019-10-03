Ireland are out to bounce back from the humbling loss to Japan and we’re going minute-by-minute.
Liveblog
Okay, no time to stay reeling and re-pressing the big red World Cup Panic Button over and over again. There’s an 80-minute contest ahead with five points at stake and, almost as importantly, a chance to re-right the ship, get back on the horse, stick the foot back on the rabbit or whatever your preferred idiom / Eddie-ism is for this situation.
A bonus-point win can put Ireland back on top of Pool A, and though Japan are firmly in the driver’s seat, their matches against Samoa and Scotland will pose decent hurdles to their progress.
Carbery, of course, was an injury doubt coming into this World Cup after picking up an ankle problem in the warm-up win over Italy.
All the more pressure now on Jonathan Sexton’s fitness against the belated Rugby Europe qualifiers.
No time for formalities, there is late-breaking team news!
Joey Carbery’s comeback has hit a bit of a snag, the IRFU tweeted this morning.
He felt some irritation in the ankle after Captain’s Run & it was felt best not to risk him”.
The Munster 10, who was named as scrum-half cover for the 11.15 kick-off against Russia, has been withdrawn and so Conor Murray will step back into the matchday squad in the 21 shirt.
