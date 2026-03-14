Brilliant Ireland win Triple Crown and have a chance of Six Nations glory

Ireland 43

Scotland 21

THE CUP FINAL occasion brought out the best in Andy Farrell’s Ireland as they inspired and then fed off a cracking atmosphere to take Scotland apart and claim the Triple Crown for the second year running.

This impressive six-try victory takes Ireland to the top of the Six Nations table for now, and they are in with a chance of claiming that trophy too.

France are still favourites and a win of any kind against England tonight in Paris will see them crowned Six Nations champions.

A draw with a try-scoring bonus point would also be enough for les Bleus.

But if France lose to the English, then Ireland will be the Six Nations champions.

For now, Farrell’s men can celebrate the retention of their Triple Crown in thrilling, clinical fashion. Scotland contributed three slick tries of their own to this highly entertaining game but Ireland were clearly the better team.

Their attack was at its crisp, ruthless, skilful, precise best as five different scorers – Jamie Osborne, Dan Sheehan, Robert Baloucoune, Darragh Murray, and Tommy O’Brien, who grabbed two – got in on the fun, while out-half Jack Crowley slotted six of his seven kicks at goal for a 13-point haul.

Tommy O'Brien scored two for Ireland. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

From the moment Osborne opened the scoring early on, Ireland looked threatening with ball in hand and though Scotland fired back a few times, Farrell’s men always appeared confident in their ability to strike again.

Stuart McCloskey was as influential as ever in midfield, Jamison Gibson-Park and Crowley guided the team calmly in the halfbacks, while forwards like the outstanding Tadhg Beirne, Tom O’Toole, Sheehan, and captain Caelan Doris led with physicality. The Irish bench helped to seal the deal as Nick Timoney and co. brought punch and power.

While Scotland broke through three times, the Irish defensive effort was magnificent too, as they made turnover after turnover to deny Gregor Townsend’s men more chances. This Irish team never gives up in defence and it was a brilliant day on that front.

This makes it 12 wins in a row against Scotland as the domination of this relationship continues for Ireland. This also means Ireland have won four of their five Six Nations games for the third year running, as well as winning a Grand Slam the year before.

And this was a superb end to a championship that started in such disappointing fashion away to France. Farrell’s men have since beaten Italy, hammered England, overcome Wales, and now dismantled Scotland.

They have silverware yet again and who knows what lies ahead this evening.

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To say Ireland made a fast start would be an understatement. They were ahead in the third minute, a scrum penalty win by O’Toole allowing them to kick into the right corner.

Scotland surely expected directness from Ireland but they played off the top of the lineout, with right wing Baloucoune carrying before skipper Doris swept a beautifully-timed pass out the back for Crowley to send Osborne in under the posts.

The Scots initially seemed up for a slugfest as they responded brilliantly with a 19th-phase try for wing Darcy Graham only four minutes later. It was a wonderful team score that started in their own half. Finn Russell’s conversion levelled the game at 7-7.

But Ireland were meaner and more clinical. They counter-punched with their second try in the 11th minute from another five-metre lineout, hooker Sheehan timing his dart to the line perfectly and Crowley adding the extras from wide on the left.

Big turnovers from McCloskey, whose tackle forced Russell to spill the ball in the Irish 22, and Joe McCarthy, who swarmed in to choke up a Scottish maul, laid the platform for Ireland’s third try from a left-hand side scrum just outside the Scots’ 22.

Another clever strike play saw Ireland change their usual set-up as McCloskey dropped in behind Garry Ringrose to take a pullback pass from his centre partner. McCloskey is usually the one pulling the ball back, but now he had time to float a long pass over the top of the condensed Scottish defence. From 25 metres out, the speedy Baloucoune thundered into the corner, swerving outside and beyond the despairing Graham.

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With just 20 minutes gone, Ireland were 19-7 in front and they followed up with some muscular defence in the second quarter.

O’Toole won a crucial breakdown turnover just in front of the Irish tryline near the half-hour mark, with Tadhg Beirne following up only two minutes later by forcing another one in the Irish 22.

They felt like big moments of rejection for Townsend’s men and Ireland held their happy lead into the half-time break.

The theme of Irish turnovers continued early in the second half, first as Gibson-Park stripped the ball from Russell in an O’Toole choke tackle, then as Beirne won another breakdown poach with the Scottish attack seeming to build momentum.

But Scotland got another shot down in the Irish 22 when Doris was penalised for a high tackle on Scottish sub hooker Ewan Ashman. Another penalty followed as McCloskey was caught offside, and nine phases after the Scots tapped, Russell forced his way over despite Sheehan and Gibson-Park’s best effort.

Russell converted calmly from wide on the right and Ireland’s lead was cut to 19-14.

Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Yet Ireland’s response was ruthless again. They struck from a lineout near the halfway line and carried superbly, dominating collision after collision but also moving the ball with precision and skill. It culminated in Six Nations debutant Darragh Murray – only on as a blood replacement for Beirne – gleefully diving over on 17th phase.

And yet, Scotland came back once more. They put together another huge passage of possession – featuring a very flat pass to wing Kyle Steyn right at the start – thrusting at Ireland until Russell sent openside flanker Rory Darge over for another converted score. 26-21 Ireland.

It suddenly felt finely poised but Farrell called on his bench, sending on six replacements all at once in the 65th minute, and they added instant energy and impact.

Sub centre Bundee Aki, on for his first appearance of this Six Nations, carried in midfield and then Crowley sent replacement fullback Ciarán Frawley into space before he offloaded to the freewheeling Tommy O’Brien to cross for another converted try.

Crowley added another three points with seven minutes left, giving Ireland a little more breathing room at 36-21.

Scotland tried to find one last response but Timoney denied them with another huge Irish turnover close to their tryline.

And there was one more moment of attacking delight for Ireland as O’Brien streaked clear for his second try out on the left.

Scotland were sickened, Ireland were thrilled.

Now it’s over to France.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Jamie Osborne, Dan Sheehan, Robert Baloucoune, Darragh Murray, Tommy O’Brien [2]

Conversion: Jack Crowley [5 from 6]

Penalty: Jack Crowley [1 from 1]

Scotland scorers:

Tries: Darcy Graham, Finn Russell, Rory Darge

Conversions: Finn Russell [3 from 3]

IRELAND: Jamie Osborne; Robert Baloucoune (Ciarán Frawley ’65), Garry Ringrose (Bundee Aki ’65), Stuart McCloskey, Tommy O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park (Craig Casey ’77); Tom O’Toole (Michael Milne ’65), Dan Sheehan (Rónan Kelleher ’65), Tadhg Furlong (Finlay Bealham ’65); Joe McCarthy (Darragh Murray ’65), Tadhg Beirne (blood – Darragh Murray ’51 to ’62); Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier (Nick Timoney ’54), Caelan Doris (captain).

SCOTLAND: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham (Kyle Rowe ’62 (Tom Jordan ’69)), Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (captain), Kyle Steyn; Finn Russell, Ben White (George Horne ’62); Pierre Schoeman (Rory Sutherland ’69), George Turner (Ewan Ashman ’18), Zander Fagerson (D’Arcy Rae ’69); Max Williamson (Alex Craig ’62), Grant Gilchrist; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey (Magnus Bradbury ’62).

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].