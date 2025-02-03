Ireland weigh up changes for Six Nations visit to Scotland

AN EIGHT-DAY turnaround after a bonus-point win on the opening weekend of the Six Nations is just about the dream scenario.

The extra day of recovery will help any Ireland player carrying the usual bumps and bruises that come with taking on a fired-up England team.

It might also be useful if Finlay Bealham’s leg injury doesn’t prove to be as bad as he clearly first feared. Referee Ben O’Keeffe quickly stopped when the Ireland tighthead went down in audible pain after his right leg was trapped underneath England’s Joe Heyes as he made a tackle.

Bealham did get back to his feet quickly as he reached for his right ankle but he limped off at that 59th-minute break in play as Thomas Clarkson came on to have a good cameo at tighthead.

Interim head coach Simon Easterby seemed optimistic about Bealham’s health in the immediate aftermath of Ireland’s 27-22 win but it remains to be seen how serious an injury the Connacht tighthead suffered and whether he will be fit to face Scotland on Sunday in Edinburgh.

With Tadhg Furlong sidelined by a calf injury – his timeline for returning is unclear – and Tom O’Toole still suspended this weekend, Ireland are already down their depth chart at tighthead.

Clarkson could be asked to step up and start on the occasion of his fourth cap, while the uncapped Connacht man Jack Aungier is also part of the squad.

“I guess that’s part of the challenge, we have to keep growing the squad and we have to keep growing the players in different positions,” said Easterby when asked how he would feel about facing Scotland with Clarkson and Aungier as his tightheads.

“I thought Tom was excellent when he came off the bench today and Jack has been in good form for Connacht. If that’s how the cards fall for us, we’ll just have to deal with it and make sure we’re in a good place to take on Scotland.”

Thomas Clarkson with James Ryan. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Other than Bealham, Ireland appeared to have the fortune to avoid injuries during their win over the English, meaning Easterby has strong selection options once again.

It’s unclear yet if lock Joe McCarthy will be back in the mix after he suffered an unlucky and supposedly nasty head injury during training last Wednesday, missing out on involvement in the England game as a result.

If he is back, McCarthy seems likely to come onto the bench even if the experienced Iain Henderson did well as a replacement against England.

Easterby and co. were left with a few other big decisions to weigh up after their side’s victory on Saturday, particularly given the bench impact from Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan, and Jack Crowley.

All three put their hands up to start against the Scots.

“You definitely want that,” said Easterby. “It’s hard leaving players out of the 15, it’s hard leaving them out of the 23 because they’re all fellas who back the guys who get selected and it makes training competitive.

“That’s what the national side should be about – it should be having enough players to compete in nearly every position. The guys who came off the bench did a brilliant job but the foundation was laid by some of the brilliant work that the lads did up front.

“In the first half, it wasn’t easy going, it was sticky at times, it was attritional and I think we benefited from that as we brought on a few guys as the second half went on.”

Whatever about their starting credentials, it may be tempting for Ireland to use the dynamism of Sheehan, Conan, and Crowley off the bench again this weekend.

Crowley has been impactful as the replacement out-half in his last two caps against Australia and England, which may even encouraging the Irish coaches to keep using him in that role.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Crowley would obviously prefer to be in the number 10 shirt but Easterby was pleased with how 21-year-old Sam Prendergast did as the starting out-half on his Six Nations debut.

It seems likely that Prendergast will go again as the starter in Murrayfield.

“I think there are always things that any 10 would feel they have to improve on,” said Easterby.

“We’re happy with Sam, it’s a big game. He has played in the autumn but opening round of the Six Nations here in Dublin against England, I think you have got to give him a lot of credit.

“He’s dealt with his selection, he’s led the team really well, he’s been supported by great guys around him. But he did a lot of really good things out there and there are things he’ll feel he can improve on.”

Whoever gets the nod, Ireland are expecting to face a real battle on Sunday.

They’re on a 10-game winning streak against the Scots and go into this weekend’s game as five-point favourites, but Ireland always stress that these victories over Gregor Townsend’s side are hard-fought.

“It’s tough, it’s going to be no different in terms of the physicality and the attritional nature of the game that we saw out there for the first 35 or 40 minutes [against England],” said Easterby. “But the last few years under Gregor, they’ve brought a huge amount of intent in their attacking play.

“And they’re a very good defensive team and make it harder for teams to get momentum because of the way they stick in the tackle and they make it slow, but certainly the way they attack and the way they approach the game is as good as anyone on their day.

“It will be a big week for us.”