Ireland lose out to Scotland after taking third-quarter lead

IRELAND SUFFERED A 3-2 loss to Scotland in their penultimate EuroHockey Championship outing.

After taking the lead in the third quarter thanks to a Roisin Upton penalty stroke, Scotland drew level early in quarter four, also from the spot. Katie Mullan fired into the corner to restore Ireland’s lead, but a fortuitous goal for Scotland, followed by a finish from a penalty corner saw them secure the points.

Roisín Upton of Ireland celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal. EWOUT PAHUD DE MORTANGES EWOUT PAHUD DE MORTANGES

Scotland set their press well after a goalless first half to pin Ireland back again in the second half. Ireland however, found ways through the press to better effect. After winning the ball high up the pitch, Ireland found Mullan free in the circle. The Coleraine native drew a foul as she wound up for a shot on goal, winning a penalty stroke which Upton dispatched to give Ireland the lead and their first goal of the Championship.

Scotland responded, winning a penalty corner which Ireland defended well which resulted in a re-award. Sarah Torrans ran down the second effort for another re-award, with Ireland defending once again.

The Scottish pressure continued into the final quarter, with Ireland forced to defend a player down due to an early green card for Emily Kealy. Ireland conceded a penalty stroke for a coming together in the circle, which Scotland converted to level the scoring with 11 minutes remaining.

Ireland restored their lead less than two minutes later, with Mullan once again at the centre of things as she fired into the bottom corner.

Scotland had a response, winning a penalty corner with eight minutes remaining, which Amy Costello struck into the net to bring Scotland level once again. A moment of luck for Scotland saw the ball cannon off the post from a long ball, rebound off Murphy and fall for Heather McEwan to tap in at the other post.

Ireland substituted Elizabeth Murphy with five minutes remaining in favour of an extra outfield player as they looked to draw level. However, Scotland held firm to maintain their lead and secure the 3-2 win.

Ireland will face England in their final outing in Monchengladbach on Sunday at 8:30am Irish Time. The game will be available to watch live on RTÉ News in the Republic of Ireland and on EuroHockeyTV in Northern Ireland.