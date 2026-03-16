JUST UNDER ONE million people tuned in to watch Ireland’s Six Nations win over Scotland on Saturday.
The Triple Crown decider was the most-watched match of the tournament on Virgin Media Television; averaging 884,000 viewers, peaking at 972,000 viewers, and delivering a record 78% share of the available audience.
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Those figures were from Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Four on linear television, while there were a further 177,120 live streams on Virgin Media Play.
Across the tournament, 2.4 million people tuned into the Six Nations across Virgin Media Television, reaching 51% of the potential total TV population. Over 10 million hours of action was consumed on terrestrial television, alongside a further 623,000 live streams on the player.
Live matches delivered an average audience of 485,000 viewers per game on Virgin Media One — and a 50% share of viewing, with 9% growth year-on-year.
Irish Sign Language and Audio Description coverage on Virgin Media Four reached 290,000 viewers, with 9,000 live streams on Virgin Media Play.
France won the Six Nations after a dramatic finale against England in Paris, while Ireland had to settle for their fourth Triple Crown in five years.
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Just under one million people tune in to Ireland's Triple Crown decider
JUST UNDER ONE million people tuned in to watch Ireland’s Six Nations win over Scotland on Saturday.
The Triple Crown decider was the most-watched match of the tournament on Virgin Media Television; averaging 884,000 viewers, peaking at 972,000 viewers, and delivering a record 78% share of the available audience.
Those figures were from Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Four on linear television, while there were a further 177,120 live streams on Virgin Media Play.
Across the tournament, 2.4 million people tuned into the Six Nations across Virgin Media Television, reaching 51% of the potential total TV population. Over 10 million hours of action was consumed on terrestrial television, alongside a further 623,000 live streams on the player.
Live matches delivered an average audience of 485,000 viewers per game on Virgin Media One — and a 50% share of viewing, with 9% growth year-on-year.
Irish Sign Language and Audio Description coverage on Virgin Media Four reached 290,000 viewers, with 9,000 live streams on Virgin Media Play.
France won the Six Nations after a dramatic finale against England in Paris, while Ireland had to settle for their fourth Triple Crown in five years.
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